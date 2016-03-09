Where to Watch Better Call Saul Online

Of all the bizarre characters in the AMC drama Breaking Bad, perhaps none were more delightful than Saul Goodman: the fast-talking, ethically ambiguous lawyer who bailed out the main characters in increasingly entertaining ways. Better Call Saul is a prequel that puts Bob Odenkirk's loquacious alter ego front and center, and it's arguably even better than the show that spawned it.

If you want to watch Better Call Saul but don't have a cable subscription, you still have a few options at your disposal. With streaming videos, à la carte episodes and creative technological work-arounds, there are several ways to invite Slippin' Jimmy into your home that don't require ill-advised drug empires.

AMC Website

The simplest way to watch Better Call Saul's second season online is to go right to the source. The AMC website offers full episodes of Better Call Saul one day after they air, either on a computer or via the company's iOS and Android apps. Anyone can watch the first two episodes, but only customers with an existing cable or satellite subscription that includes AMC can access the rest.

Keep in mind, too, that Season 2 episodes won't stay on AMC forever. Season 1 used to be available on AMC's website, but the network phased it out after it became available for purchase on streaming services.

Netflix

Netflix ($9 per month) is one of the best ways to watch Better Call Saul Season 1. What you may not know is that it's also the primary way to watch it for those who don't live in the United States. In Europe, Better Call Saul broadcasts directly on Netflix.

Sling TV and PlayStation Vue

One inexpensive way to get AMC is to subscribe to Sling TV ($20 per month), a cable-replacement service that includes the channel as part of its basic package. This also allows you to record episodes and watch them at your leisure on whatever platform you choose. It also means that you can cancel your subscription once the season is over.

PlayStation Vue ($50 per month), a competing cable-replacement service, also offers this AMC as part of its package. Just remember that if you subscribe to Sling TV or PlayStation Vue, you'll have to program the services to record episodes as they air. Generally speaking, the two programs do not offer on-demand episodes.

À La Carte Services

When it comes to releasing episodes to à la carte services, AMC is one of the most user-friendly networks in the business. Just a few days after an episode initially airs, you can watch it on Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, M-Go, Microsoft, PlayStation and Vudu.

While prices vary among the services, you'll generally pay $3 for a single HD episode and $26 for a season pass, which will give you access to each new episode as it becomes available.

Amazon Video

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $17 SD / $26 HD

Season 2: $17 SD / $26 HD

Google Play

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $17 SD / $26 HD

Season 2: $17 SD / $26 HD

iTunes

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $17 SD / $26 HD

Season 2: $17 SD / $25 HD

M-Go

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $14 SD / $25 HD

Season 2: $16 SD / $25 HD

Microsoft

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $17 SD / $26 HD

Season 2: $17 SD / $26 HD

PlayStation

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $17 SD / $26 HD

Season 2: $17 SD / $26 HD

Vudu

Episodes: $2 SD / $3 HD

Season 1: $17 SD / $26 HD

Season 2: $17 SD / $26 HD

Follow Marshall Honorof @marshallhonorof.