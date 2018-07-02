Is Your Router Infected? Use This Tool to Find Out

The now-notorious Russian VPNFilter malware, designed to infect several dozen models of home Wi-Fi routers and network-attached storage drives, shows no sign of slowing down. But there's now a test to see whether your router might be infected.
The simple browser-based test, called VPNFilter Check, was developed by antivirus maker Symantec and is on the Symantec website at http://www.symantec.com/filtercheck/. All you need to do is to browse to that site and click the big green button.
One caveat: This isn't a perfect test. It checks for only one component of the VPNFilter malware, the SSLer plugin that knocks a web connection down from encrypted HTTPS to plain old unencrypted HTTP. Other components of the multi-part malware could still be present on your router.
But if your connection does test positive, then you'll definitely need to factory-reset your router, as detailed in our previous article on VPNFilter. We're reproducing the list of routers known to be affected below.
Impacted Routers
Not all of these devices are sold in North America:
Asus RT-AC66U
Asus RT-N10
Asus RT-N10E
Asus RT-N10U
Asus RT-N56U
Asus RT-N66U
D-Link DES-1210-08P
D-Link DIR-300
D-Link DIR-300A
D-Link DSR-250N
D-Link DSR-500N
D-Link DSR-1000
D-Link DSR-1000N
D-Link support page specifically for VPNFilter
Huawei HG8245
Unofficial reset instructions; we couldn't find the firmware
Linksys E1200
Linksys E2500
Linksys E3000
Linksys E3200
Linksys E4200
Linksys RV082
Linksys WRVS4400N
MikroTik CCR1009
MikroTik CCR1016
MikroTik CCR1036
MikroTik CCR1072
MikroTik CRS109
MikroTik CRS112
MikroTik CRS125
MikroTik RB411
MikroTik RB450
MikroTik RB750
MikroTik RB911
MikroTik RB921
MikroTik RB941
MikroTik RB951
MikroTik RB952
MikroTik RB960
MikroTik RB962
MikroTik RB1100
MikroTik RB1200
MikroTik RB2011
MikroTik RB3011
MikroTik RB Groove
MikroTik RB Omnitik
MikroTik STX5
MicroTik support page, which is pretty confusing
Netgear DG834
Netgear DGN1000
Netgear DGN2200
Netgear DGN3500
Netgear FVS318N
Netgear MBRN3000
Netgear R6400
Netgear R7000
Netgear R8000
Netgear WNR1000
Netgear WNR2000
Netgear WNR2200
Netgear WNR4000
Netgear WNDR3700
Netgear WNDR4000
Netgear WNDR4300
Netgear WNDR4300-TN
Netgear UTM50
QNAP TS251
QNAP TS439 Pro
Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software
TP-Link R600VPN
TP-Link TL-WR741ND
TP-Link TL-WR841N
Ubiquiti NSM2
Ubiquiti PBE M5
Ubiquiti firmware and documentation
Upvel -- unknown models
Upvel firmware downloads (in Russian)
ZTE Devices ZXHN H108N