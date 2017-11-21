Excellent Sonos One Getting Black Friday Discount

The Alexa-enabled Sonos One smart speaker may be a mere month old, but it's never too soon for a sale when Black Friday's around the corner.

(Image credit: Sonos)

Starting at midnight on Thanksgiving Thursday (Nov. 23), the speaker's price will drop by $24, from $199 to $175.

And you don't need to worry about busting down any doors for this sale, either, as the discount on the smart speaker will be available on Sonos' website. We gave the Sonos One an Editor's Choice award for its excellent sound — it's the best-sounding Alexa speaker yet— and for how it offers support for a lot of music services, from Amazon Music and Pandora to Apple Music and Google Play Music. You can even listen to MLB Gameday Audio.

This news is coming from The Verge, which notes that Sonos is taking Black Friday as an opportunity to entice shoppers to fill all of their rooms with synchronized high-quality sound. For starters, Sonos will be selling its $699 Playbase at a discount of $100, so this massive speaker that fits under your TV will only run you $599. The $699 Playbar soundbar will also be discounted to $599.

The Sonos Play:1 speaker — which is essentially the Sonos One without Alexa — will also be discounted, but by twice as much, down to $149 from $199. The mid-sized Sonos Play:3 will drop from $299 to $249. The deals on the Sonos One, Playbase and Playbar are set to end on Nov. 27 while the Play:1 and Play:3 deals should run until supplies run out.

While the Sonos One was a pretty good deal at $199 — adding Alexa to the speaker while keeping it at the same regular price as the Play:1 — this discount makes the speaker an easy decision for music lovers interested in, or already hooked on, Amazon's digital assistant.