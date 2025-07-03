Early Amazon Prime Day phone deals — some of my favorite phones are already on sale

In many ways, the timing of Amazon Prime Day couldn't be better if you're in the market for a new phone. With some big phone launches looming in the fall, retailers are inclined to cut the price on current models to clear out inventory. Plus, the phones that have launched earlier in the year are in line for lower prices as well in an effort to keep sales going after their initial releases.

In other words, if you've been considering upgrading your handset, this year's Prime Day provides an excellent opportunity to pick up one for substantially less than what you'd normally have to pay. And you don't have to wait for the sales event to kick off next Tuesday (July 8), as some early Prime Day phone have already surfaced.

The key to finding great savings on phones during Prime Day is to not necessarily restrict yourself to searching Amazon's sales. Don't get me wrong — Amazon will offer a number of notable discounts on phones, particularly Android devices. And in many cases, those phones will be unlocked so you can take them to the wireless provider of your choice.

But some of the better phone discounts will either require activation with the best phone carriers — that's a hallmark of phone offers at Best Buy, for example — or come directly through wireless providers themselves. Often times, you can get an even better price on a phone with a trade-in, but for the most part, you should be able to simply sign up for an unlimited data plan to get the best offer.

There's a wrinkle this year, as Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event on Wednesday (July 9). That's the second day of Prime Day, and the event figures to introduce us to at least the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable phones. Doubtlessly, Samsung will offer deals of its own on those new devices — including a promotion right now that saves you $50 on whatever Samsung announces just by registering your name and e-mail address. But it also means that current models of Samsung's foldable phones will see heavy discounts just ahead of Unpacked.

Below, here's the best early deals on phones that I've spotted ahead of Prime Day. For more bargains, be sure to follow our early Prime Day deals live blog and see our Amazon promo codes guide.

Best early Prime Day iPhone deals

iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now free @ T-Mobile

Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.

iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now free @ Verizon

Don't have a phone to trade in for your new iPhone? No worries — Verizon will give you an iPhone 16 Pro for free when you sign up for any of its My Plan unlimited data plans. You'll receive monthly bill credits for 36 months that cover the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro, which features a dedicated telephoto lens and a top-performing A18 Pro chipset along with a larger 6.3-inch screen than previous Pro models.

iPhone 16e: was $599 now $215 @ AT&T

Sign up for an unlimited plan at AT&T, and your monthly payment on an iPhone 16e drops from $16.67/month to just $5.99. Over the course of 36 months, that saves you more than $380 on the cost of Apple's entry-level phone. The iPhone 16e may be a lower-priced model, but it still supports the same Apple Intelligence features as flagship iPhones, and it's got a more modern design than previous iPhone SE models.

Best early Prime Day Android phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360 @ Mint Mobile

Buy Samsung's current entry-level flagship at Mint Mobile, you can save $330 off the price of a Galaxy S25. As our Galaxy S25 review found, you're getting a compact phone that offers the same AI features as Samsung's more expensive models. This also happens to be one of the rare sub-$800 phones that offers a dedicated zoom lens. Mint's deal requires you to pay for two years of unlimited data, but Mint is halving the normal cost to just $15/month or a total of $360. And Mint's coverage comes via the extensive network of parent company T-Mobile.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $249 @ US Mobile

Starting July 4, discount carrier US Mobile is reviving a deal that blew away my colleague John Velasco last month — you'll be able to pick up a Pixel 9 for $550 off its regular price when you also purchase an unlimited data plan through US Mobile. The promotion kicks off at 11 a.m. EST on Friday and lasts so long as the Pixel 9 remains in stock. Considering the steep discount on a top-performing camera phone, that doesn't figure to be for very long.

OnePlus 13R: was $599 now $549 at Amazon One of my favorite midrange phones of the year is currently $50 offer at Amazon. We have seen the price drop to as low as $499, though, so you might want to wait until we get closer to Prime Day before snapping up this phone. If you do get a OnePlus 13R, you'll get a long-lasting phone that doesn't make too many compromises to deliver a lower price tag. And I was impressed by the improved camera performance during testing for my OnePlus 13R review.

Best early Prime Day foldable phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,498 at Amazon Yes, a new Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be making its debut at the same time as Prime Day. But if the rumored larger screen and improved telephoto lens don't sound like features you need, why not grab the current Galaxy Z Fold 6, especially when you can get it for a $400 discount? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a refined design that's powered by an impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the big discount at Amazon tackles one of our biggest complaints about the foldable phone — its supersized price.