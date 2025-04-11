Huge Best Buy weekend sale live from $14 — 29 deals I’m shopping on TVs, Switch games, iPads and more

When it comes to shopping the latest and greatest tech deals, Best Buy is always our premier choice. From OLED TVs and laptops to headphones and smart home devices, there's typically tons of discounted devices to shop at Best Buy — and this weekend is no exception.

Right now, my favorite deals from the tech retailer include Samsung TVs which are currently sporting up to $500 off. If you're in the market for a new laptop, you can also save $500 on the impressive Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M3/512GB). Getting ready to game this weekend? You'll want to shop the Switch sale with deals starting at $14.

Below, I've rounded up my 29 favorite deals from Best Buy's weekend sale! Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at our Best Buy coupon codes.

Editor's Choice

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders yet, but the retailer is allowing you to register your interest in the console. This is completely free and means you'll be contacted when there is more information available. If you're already sold on the Switch 2, it's worth signing up as the console could sell out quickly. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5th it will open stores at 12 a.m. ET for pre-order pickups.

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features.

Appliance sale: deals from $34 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $34. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Roku Express: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade. Just note this has sold for $17 in the past.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy Beats' iconic rounded oblong speaker has a new low price. This is one of the first discounts the speaker has seen this year, for a very solid Bluetooth speaker deal. The Beats Pill is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our hands-on, we enjoyed the top-tier sound and excellent battery life.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini: was $249 now $179 at Best Buy While it's an older action camera, the GoPro Hero11 Black is still fantastic and a fully relevant for content creation today. It usually hovers around the $249 mark these days, $70 off is a great deal. If you're already invested in the GoPro system and accessories, and you can't stretch to a Hero12 Black, this will be a solid choice.

Lowest price! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy Score! Best Buy is knocking $200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra when you choose the "connect this phone to a carrier" option during checkout. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.

Save $500! Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $239 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $399 at Best Buy Being an entry-level QLED, the TCL Q6 won't blast your face with brightness like a pricey Mini-LED TV. However, you are getting well-rounded performance, the Google TV smart platform, and super-low input lag for gaming. It's a great pick if you just want a decent, 65-inch 4K TV for a low price.

New price low! Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D OLED TV is a true stunner and one with several features that make it ideal for sports fans, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. With Dolby Atmos support, a 144Hz refresh rate, and AI upscaling, the Samsung S90D brings out all the stops, and it's made all the better thanks to an unbeatable new price.

Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,599 at Best Buy This Samsung 77-inch OLED TV comes in at an incredible price after this discount. Its OLED panel promises rich contrast with deep blacks, plus you get Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10/HDR 10+ support, although gamers should note that there are no HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Laptops and computing

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 remains one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at its lowest price ever.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best Buy Yes, there's a new M4 MacBook Air, but its M3-based predecessor is an epic value. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

$500 off! Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M3/512GB): was $1,899 now $1,399 at Best Buy The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy The new Mac mini M2 is faster and cheaper than its M1-based predecessor. In our Mac mini M2 review, we raved about its speedy M2 chipset that runs circles around Apple's previous M1 CPU. The base model supports up to two external displays at up to the same resolutions (6K via Thunderbolt 4 or 4K via HDMI). It features an M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Headphones

Marshall Motif II ANC: was $199 now $156 at Best Buy These noise-canceling earbuds offer full-bodied bass that blends nicely with crisp mids and highs. Their active noice cancellation is also effective and grants full control over how much noise you want to eliminate or let in. Combine that with punchy bass response and terrific frequency reproduction, and there's an enjoyable listening experience to be had. Just keep in mind that in our Marshall Motif II review we found them somewhat uncomfortable to wear at times.