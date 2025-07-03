I review running shoes and my favorite Hoka sneaker has hit its lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day
I test around 50 pairs of running shoes a year, which means I rarely get the chance to go back and use shoes I’ve already reviewed.
So the shoes that do stick around my own rotation are ones I think are pretty special, and one of those shoes is the Hoka Mach 6, which is currently reduced to its lowest ever price of $97 in the Hoka sale.
Several colors of the Hoka Mach 6 are reduced in the Hoka sale right now, with some dropping to $111 and one color of the men’s shoe hitting $97, the lowest price I’ve ever seen it. The Mach 6 is a great all-rounder running shoe that’s cushioned enough for easy runs but light enough for fast efforts. The women’s Hoka Mach 6 is only reduced to $111 in the sale, but that’s still a great price for such a good shoe.
Compared with most of the best running shoes these days, the Mach 6 is a refreshingly simple shoe. It doesn’t have a huge stack of squishy foam in its midsole, or a carbon plate, or any other technical wizardry designed to improve its performance.
It’s just a great, lightweight shoe that has enough cushioning to be comfortable for runs of any distance, but is still responsive enough to thrash out fast reps during workouts, aided by the smooth rocker that rolls you onto your toes.
When I travel light, the Mach 6 is invariably the shoe I take with me because it can handle any kind of run I fancy, while also being comfortable for walking. The blue color I have is also a pretty good-looking shoe for casual use.
On the looks front, I’d say we’ve lucked out with the color Hoka has chosen to reduce to $97 in the sale, which is an all-white shoe as opposed to one of the more garish options.
Sizes are selling out fast, though, so I’d grab this deal sooner rather than later if you want to pick up the white Hoka Mach 6 for under $100.
