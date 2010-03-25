Teen's Repaired Phone Returns with Porn

Eighteen-year-old Lauren Kennedy of Coventry, West Midlands, was having problems with her Nokia cellphone. According to The Register, the device kept "cutting out" during phone calls. Apparently still under warranty, she returned it for repairs to Carphone Warehouse in the UK, the retailer where she originally purchased the device.

When the Nokia finally returned, it carried an unexpected cargo of porn supposedly not present when it originally left Kennedy's hands. She claims that the device contained "women in sexy undies" and almost a dozen five to ten-minute-long videos that showcased "saucy romps, group sex and women touching themselves." Based on the report, the videos were home-made and sent to the device via Bluetooth.

"I think it's revolting that somebody has had their filthy paws all over my mobile phone," she told The Sun. "The people had recorded themselves doing everything. There were clips of couples having sex in the toilet, in the bathroom and having group sex in the bedroom. You can only see the women and not the person who's recording it, but you can hear him egging them on in a sleazy voice."

A Carphone Warehouse spokesperson said that the issue is under investigation, however the company initially only offered Kennedy roughly $15 as compensation (£10). That eventually changed. "We apologise to Lauren Kennedy and her family for any offense that may have been caused and have replaced the phone with a brand new BlackBerry Curve," the spokesperson said.