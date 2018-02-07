Feast Your Eyes on New Galaxy S9 Colors

Samsung's Galaxy S9 will come in several different colors — including a Lilac Purple that has been revealed in recently leaked images.

Image: Evan Blass/Twitter



Serial leaker Evan Blass on Monday (Feb. 5) revealed that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S9 in four colors: Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue. He added that Samsung will deliver "the usual lineup of special/limited edition finishes." It's unclear who might have revealed Samsung's color plans, but Blass has an outstanding track record of predicting mobile rumors.



The images Blass leaked also shed some light on what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. And as expected, not much has changed in its design.



The Galaxy S9 will come with thin bezels all around and a curved screen, according to the image. It'll also have about the same bezel thickness as last year's model. The Galaxy S9 in the image comes with a single rear-facing camera, which has been rumored, and its fingerprint sensor now sits below it instead of to the side.



On the Galaxy S9+, expect dual rear-facing cameras and a fingerprint sensor that sits below them. Like the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S9+ appears to come with bezels that are about the same size as last year's model. It's difficult to say, however, whether the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the same thickness or a bit thicker as some reports had suggested.

Evan Blass/Twitter





Samsung has announced plans to unveil its latest line of handsets a day ahead of Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25. The company is expected to make the handsets available for pre-order on March 1 and will deliver them to store shelves in mid-March.



Aside from its look and feel, the Galaxy S9 line should come with some enhancements under the hood, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The device is also expected to feature improved artificial intelligence features.



For his part, Blass didn't comment on any other plans Samsung might have. But as we inch closer to the launch, look for an increasing number of details to leak.