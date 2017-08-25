Samsung's Galaxy S9 Will Come With This Big Update

Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note 8, but already the company has some plans for next year's Galaxy S9, according to a new report.

The Korean conglomerate is planning to take some cues from the Galaxy Note 8 and bundle dual rear-facing cameras in next year's Galaxy S9, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a note this week. According to Android Headlines, which earlier reported on Kuo's note, he didn't provide specifics on exactly what the cameras might offer.

Samsung on Wednesday (Aug. 23) unveiled the Galaxy Note 8. While the device comes with many features already available in the Galaxy S8, including a curved display and small bezels, leaving no room for a physical home button, it's the first Samsung handset to offer a dual-lens rear-facing camera. All Samsung flagship smartphones released in recent years have come with single-lens cameras.

It's perhaps no surprise that Samsung is planning a dual-lens camera for next year's Galaxy S9. The company has long delivered iterative updates in both its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lines, with new features in either handset making their way to the other. Adding a dual-lens camera also puts the Galaxy S9 in direct competition with top contenders from Apple and others that already use the component.

Although the Galaxy S9 is still months away from its release, we've been hearing rumblings about its features. Principally, the device is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a chip that will likely debut in Samsung's flagship. The Galaxy S9 might also come with a similar design to that of the Galaxy S8, and Samsung is likely working on a virtual fingerprint sensor that it couldn't get to work in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Look for many more rumors and details on the Galaxy S9 as we creep ever-closer to the device's eventual launch next year.