Samsung's $500 Galaxy A70 Has Bigger Screen and Battery Than S10 Plus

Are you after a Samsung phone, but find that the $949 list pricing for the Galaxy S10 Plus is far too much money for you to consider? Is even the $750/850 S10e still too rich for your blood? Samsung’s latest phone announcement, the A70, is a new mid-range phone the Korean company offers that will cover all your smartphone needs, minus the flashy features.

The A70’s display is larger than even the S10 Plus’ at 6.7 inches. However, it’s a flat Super AMOLED FHD+ panel, like the S10e, rather than the curved ‘Edge’ display Samsung’s high-end devices are known for.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Price £349

Display 6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED (1080×2400)

Processor Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz)

Size 164.3 x 76.7 x 7.9mm

Rear Camera(s) Main: 32MP, (F1.7) Ultra Wide: 8MP (F2.2), Depth: 5MP (F2.2)

Front Camera 32MP (F2.0)

RAM 6/8GB Storage 128GB

Micro SD Yes, up to 512 GB

Battery 4,500 mAh, 25W Super Fast Charging compatible

OS Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI

Colors

Black, Blue, Coral, White



You’ll find the front camera within a waterdrop notch (or ‘Infinity-U display’ in Samsung’s own terms) at the top, again differing from the Infinity-O punch-hole design that the S10 has introduced. Samsung’s also added an on-screen fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone or for authenticating purchases and log-ins biometrically.

The battery’s bigger too, with a 4,500 mAh capacity compared to the 4,200 mAh found in the S10 Plus, which can be charged quickly with 25W ‘Super-Fast’ charging.

The other key internal components are either 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable to 512 with a Micro SD) and an octo-core processor, which Samsung have yet to identify more specifically. The OS will be Android 9.0 Pie, with Samsung’s One UI running on top of it.

The rear cameras are not as powerful or fully featured as those found the S10 range, but there’s still a three-camera combo on the back of the A70. This includes a 32MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide sensor, capable of capturing 123-degree images, and a 5MP depth sensor. These are enhanced with Samsung’s Scene Optimiser subject recognition software, and Flaw Detection, which promises to ‘identify glitches’ with your picture before you try to take it.

The casing is where you’ll really notice the difference in quality compared to the S10. Available in four colours, the A70’s body’s built out of ‘glasstic’, rather than the glass or ceramic finish on the S10. This won’t feel like a fancy product in your hand in the same way, but it still looks good in all of its four color options.

The cost for all of this is £369 (which converts to $485). Phones at this price range are all about function rather than cutting-edge technology, and the A70 has everything you need, even if it isn’t the best version of what Samsung offers. In a world where the price of flagship devices continues to grow, it’s always nice to see cheaper devices like this one can theoretically still give users with tighter budgets a great smartphone experience.

We are due more Galaxy A series-related new soon, as Samsung’s holding an event on April 10. It’s expected that it will announce the Galaxy A90 there, which will become the range-topping model of the current generation.