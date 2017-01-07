Robo Makes 3D Printing Less Confusing with This App

For hobbyists, 3D printing can be a fun way to explore their create side, but getting started can be a little intimidating. Robo is hoping to remove that pain point with a new app for its line of 3D printers that promises to make it easy to get files onto your printer and find inspiration for your next creation.



Robo cofunder and CEO Braydon Moreno describes Robo 3D as an end-to-end app for 3D printing. It's currently available for download on the App Store for iOS devices and will be coming to Google Play soon.





Easily the most useful function on Robo's app is integration with Dropbox and Google Drive, which gives you quicker access to the files you want to send to your printer. iCloud support is coming soon, Moreno says. A library section of the app gives users access to 3D printable content to help them dive into 3D printing.

Robo's app works in conjunction with its lineup of printers. The $699 Robo C2 can produce prints up to 6 x 6 x 5 inches and supports more than 20 different printing materials. It's already shipping while the $1299 Robo R2 should be out by the end of the first quarter of 2017. That slightly larger printer features a bigger print size (10 x 8 x 8 inches) and the option to add two nozzles; there's also a camera to monitor your 3D prints as they're being produced.





We hope to get our hands on both the C2 and R2 shortly, so we can see how they measure up to other 3D printers.