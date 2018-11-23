Killer Black Friday Deal: Pixel 3 Now $400 Off

Update Nov. 7: This deal is over, but follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best holiday sales.

The best camera phones ever are now on sale. And it's a very big discount.

Best Buy just slashed the price of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. They are both $400 off. But you'll want to act fast, as some colors are selling out.

These phones come with Verizon service, but you should be able to use these handsets on other networks as well.

Key highlights of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL include a camera that beats pretty much everything out there. This is thanks to fantastic low-light performance, including a Night Sight mode that sees in the dark, and Top Shot for picking the best photo in a bunch for you.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL also offer speedy performance, Screen Call for screening out robocalls and Android 9 Pie. Between the two phones, we prefer the bigger 6.3-inch OLED display on the Pixel 3 XL, but the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 is good for those who prefer a compact phone.