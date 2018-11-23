Killer Black Friday Deal: Pixel 3 Now $400 Off

Update Nov. 7: This deal is over, but follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best holiday sales.
The best camera phones ever are now on sale. And it's a very big discount.
Best Buy just slashed the price of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. They are both $400 off. But you'll want to act fast, as some colors are selling out.
- Pixel 3 Now $400 Off - $399.84 - [Was $799]
- Pixel 3 XL Now $400 Off- $499.92 - [Was $899]
These phones come with Verizon service, but you should be able to use these handsets on other networks as well.
Key highlights of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL include a camera that beats pretty much everything out there. This is thanks to fantastic low-light performance, including a Night Sight mode that sees in the dark, and Top Shot for picking the best photo in a bunch for you.
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL also offer speedy performance, Screen Call for screening out robocalls and Android 9 Pie. Between the two phones, we prefer the bigger 6.3-inch OLED display on the Pixel 3 XL, but the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 is good for those who prefer a compact phone.