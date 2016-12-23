25 Most Underrated iPhone Games
Play These Hidden iOS Gems
You already have Pokémon Go and Super Mario Run installed on your iPhone, but what about Downwell? Are you already playing Terraria or Tiny Rails? If not, you should be. Apple's App Store is filled with outstanding games that don't always get the attention they deserve. And yet, they offer addictive gameplay, compelling storylines, and other features that you'll find exceedingly fun. Here's a look at some of the most underrated games available now for your iPhone. Some of the following apps are free to play (with in-app purchases) while others charge a fee, but they all deliver something you're likely to enjoy.
Downwell ($2.99)
Downwell lives up to its name. The game lets you play as a young boy who falls down a well and has you exploring the world and working your way through levels filled with obstacles. The $2.99 game has an old-school gaming look to it, which only adds to its appeal.
Steppy Pants (Free)
Steppy Pants is a walking simulator. Doesn't sound cool? Well, it features a slew of reckless drivers, sidewalk cracks, and other obstacles that make even walking a thrilling challenge. And the free app is downright fun.
Tap Titans 2 (Free)
If you're looking to take on titans, Tap Titans 2 is the way to go. The game, which is available for free, lets you pick up your sword and battle against 120 titans across 10 realms. It's a role-playing game, so get ready for an immersive story.
Reigns ($0.99)
Reigns, a $0.99 app, gives you the keys to the kingdom. You can play the game either as a benevolent king or malevolent monarch, as you swipe around your iPhone's screen to make decisions about the realm. The card game has a simple design, but it's fun and strangely addicting.
The Trail (Free)
If you're looking to explore the world on a journey to parts unknown, The Trail is for you. The game asks you to reach Eden Falls and explore the world around you. Part Oregon Trail, part role-playing game, this freebie is worth checking out.
Hill Climb Racing (Free)
Hill Climb Racing is another fun and addictive game you can get for free. The title has you play as Newton Bill, an uphill racer who wants to race better than anyone else. You'll need to hit the gas, tap the brakes, and try to make your dreams of uphill racing come true.
Love You to Bits ($3.99)
Love You to the Bits is a sci-fi adventure game that's both visually stunning and filled with puzzles, as you trek across the galaxy trying to collect the parts of your robot girlfriend after she's been blown to bits. It's a point-and-click app and the cartoonish feel of this $3.99 game does nothing to take away from an outstanding playing experience.
Doug Dug ($0.99)
Doug Dug is a simple game to try out for $0.99. You play as Doug and you can dig wherever you want to dig. When Doug digs, he's trying to get deep under the ground to find a buried treasure while avoiding assorted monsters and random cave-ins. You'll die in Doug Dug — a lot — but it's that kind of challenge we think you'll end up digging.
Minimize ($2.99)
Minimize is one of the simpler games in this roundup. The $2.99 game is simple but fun, letting you swipe around the screen to change gravity. All the while, you're working your way through a puzzle to reduce the number of blocks down to zero.
Tank Hero ($0.99)
Tank Hero lets you battle through different arenas. Along the way, you'll be in a 3D tank and your job is to take on enemies with cannons, howitzers, and other weapons.
Mekorama (Free)
Mekorama is another puzzle game that looks a little different than most others. The game features 50 "mechanical dioramas" that you need to solve as you play the part of a tiny robot. It's a fun game to just pick up and try out, and it's available for free.
Severed ($6.99)
In Severed, you play as a one-armed warrior named Sasha. You'll take her sword and cut down enemies across the world as you search for her family. The $6.99 game also has a branching storyline, so if you play it more than once, you might have a different experience.
Tomb of the Mask (Free)
Tomb of the Mask is a quintessential arcade adventure game with an old-school look that's as fun to play as anything in this roundup. You're essentially a tomb raider working through a vast vertical labyrinth that just doesn't end. You'll come across enemies, see traps, and get the chance to take advantage of power-ups in this free game.
Zombie Frontier 3 (Free)
The third installment of Zombie Frontier is a fun one. The game, which is available for free, offers some stunning graphics, as you face down zombies with all kinds of weaponry. The game is essentially one big shoot-'em-up, though, so if you're hoping for an elaborate story, you won't find it here. But you will get thrill of blasting zombies to kingdom come.
Flick Home Run ($0.99)
Flick Home Run is an oldie but goodie. And over the last few months, the $0.99 game received some nice updates that make hitting a ball out of the park fun after all these years. Flick Home Run allows you to play as a batter and your job is to hit the ball with a bat by flicking your finger. The controls are simple and fun, and different game modes will keep you coming back for more.
Piano Tiles 2 (Free)
If you're a fast tapper, try out Piano Tiles 2. The game plays music and instrumentals, requiring you to tap on tiles as they fly down your screen. As time goes on, it gets harder and harder to tap on the tiles. And now, there are some slider tiles that add an extra level of difficulty to this free iOS game.
Bottle Flip! (Free)
Bottle Flip! is about as simple as it gets in the world of mobile games. There's a bottle on the screen, there are some tables, and your job is to flip the bottle without making it fall down. It might sound simple, but it's definitely fun.
Tiny Rails (Free)
Tiny Rails is a train game that asks you to start out with a single engine and expand the railroad business you're running into a global empire. You can unlock stations, beef up your trains, and transfer passengers. If you're a train hobbyist, you'll really get into the free Tiny Rails.
Toy Blast (Free)
Toy Blast is the kind of simple game that kids and adults can enjoy. It's essentially a big maze of cubes and puzzles that you'll need to solve and pop, respectively, to get through the game. It feels like it's designed for kids, but adults will still enjoy this free download.
Warbits ($3.99)
Warbits is a war simulator that you can play online with other players. The game, which costs $3.99, is a turn-based strategy title that will allow you to battle in 20 missions across five worlds. While you can play it offline, Warbits offers the most fun when you play it over the Internet with others.
Satellina ($1.99)
Satellina, which costs $1.99, is a colorful game that places puzzles on your screen as they fly all around. As the game's developer points out, Satellina is a fun game for kids and adults to play, and features 75 colorful levels to check out. There's even a "synthpop" soundtrack to go with it.
Rolling Sky (Free)
Rolling Sky, which is available for free, is another puzzle game. However, unlike some puzzlers in the App Store, Rolling Sky also asks you to react quickly to what's happening on the screen. You'll be holding a digital ball that you can move left or right. Your goal is to avoid obstacles and make your way through the track. It's a lot harder than it sounds.
_Prism ($2.99)
_Prism has earned rave reviews for delivering gamers to a galaxy where shapes and patterns are everywhere. As you touch those objects, new "geometry" will appear, creating a visually stunning experience. Look for _Prism to deliver a unique experience. Better yet, you can beat it in just an hour.
Terraria ($4.99)
Terraria is somewhat similar to Minecraft, allowing you to create different worlds based solely on your imagination. However, the game also features dozens of interesting worlds, hundreds of enemies, more than 100 blocks to customize its worlds and much more.
HoPiKo ($1.99)
HoPiKo is a platformer that asks you to save the world of gaming. It turns out that gaming has been overtaken by a Nanobyte virus that has stopped all video games from working. You need to jump around different platforms to avoid death and work your way through hundreds of levels. The game also relies heavily on speed, so the faster you can accomplish your mission, the better.