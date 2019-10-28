Best Photo Management Apps

Slidebox (Android, iOS: Free)

Slidebox (Android, iOS) takes a Tinder-like approach to sorting through your photo reel, with a quick, swipe-driven interface for sifting through your locally-stored photos, screenshots and other assorted images. When you enter the app, all of your unsorted photos are presented to you in a queue. Swiping left or right moves through your queue, swiping up tosses a photo into a trash bin, and tapping on a series of labels at the bottom of the screen allows you to save photos into albums or create new ones. In addition, there are tools for comparing similar photos and sharing entire albums over email or text. The iOS version also offers a subscription-based cloud backup option for up to 10,000 images at $4.99 per month. Otherwise, Slidebox is a compact tool that's all about getting your photos right into the albums you want them in.