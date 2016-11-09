11 Weirdly Awesome (and Useful) Gifts

Cork Bluetooth speaker

Who to buy for: Your favorite drinking buddy or boozy aunt The greatest gifts are those with multiple uses, like the Cork speaker from Leedeyeon. Part speaker and part cork, this micro Bluetooth speaker sits on top of any kind of bottle, and uses the bottle itself to amplify and customize the sound that's produced. Pair this gadget with any bottle of wine or whiskey, and your gift will soon become a holiday favorite. Read more about it here.