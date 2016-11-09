11 Weirdly Awesome (and Useful) Gifts
The gift-giving season is back in full force, and you're likely fretting over finding the perfect item that won't drain your bank account. But fear not: We've collected a few awesomely weird and useful items that are more friendly on your wallet.
Light-up slippers
Who to buy for: Your clumsy uncle or insomniac cousin Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like the gift of not falling down the stairs in the middle of the night. These convenient LED slippers light your path up to 20 inches and are made with supersoft fleece with nonskid rubber soles. Don't worry: The lights automatically turn off when the integrated weight sensor is not activated.
R2-D2 coffee press
Who to buy for: Your geeky best friend with a coffee addiction Let's face it: Mornings are hard. Luckily, you can give the gift of a galactic wake-up with the R2-D2 coffee press. This gadget will serve up to 32 ounces (or 4 cups) of freshly brewed joe for that Star Wars fan in your life. Even if your head is in a galaxy far, far away, this droid can still get you going.
Light-up Bike Balls
Who to buy for: Your crazy cyclist friend Add some humor to any cyclist's commute with these light-up Bike Balls. If you're looking for a hilarious gift that is also a safety must, this set of illuminated testes is sure to score you "Master Gifter" status. Extra perk: During November, Bike Balls will be donating 20 percent of the profits to benefit the Movember Foundation.
Cow Hand Warming Mouse Pad
Who to buy for: That co-worker who's always cold or the family shopaholic Adios, blue fingers! This funky Hand Warming Mouse Pad is the perfect gift for just about anyone when the temperature drops and web surfing rises. It works with either optical or trackball mice and can be used with or without the removable heater pad. Who wouldn't want to stick their hand inside a plushy panda face?
Frank the Bunny slippers
Who to buy for: Pretty much anyone who grew up in the '90s "Why are you wearing that stupid bunny suit?" Except they're actually Frank the Bunny slippers, and they're totally awesome. Imagine the look on anyone's face when they open these Donnie Darko-themed house shoes. The ridiculously soft, plush feel and universal sizing make these the perfect gift for just about anyone. Oh, and the wired ears can be adjusted to suit your mood.
Cork Bluetooth speaker
Who to buy for: Your favorite drinking buddy or boozy aunt The greatest gifts are those with multiple uses, like the Cork speaker from Leedeyeon. Part speaker and part cork, this micro Bluetooth speaker sits on top of any kind of bottle, and uses the bottle itself to amplify and customize the sound that's produced. Pair this gadget with any bottle of wine or whiskey, and your gift will soon become a holiday favorite. Read more about it here.
Lightsaber wiper blade
Who to buy for: New and old drivers with the Force If you find the lack of faith in the coolness of car accessories to be disturbing, just wait until the Star Wars lightsaber wiper blade is unwrapped. Available in blue, green, purple and red, this wiper blade attachment will defend any car from the forces of the universe, or just a heavy rainfall.
Paladone Smartphone projector
Who to buy for: Hard-to-please teenagers or savvy cord cutters Why spend money on movie tickets or expensive cable bills when you can pop any streaming video onto any blank wall? This handy-dandy smartphone projector is certain to be a holiday favorite. Simply drop your phone in the holder, and enjoy! Expert tip: Pair with a Bluetooth speaker for outdoor viewing.
Bottle Cap humidifier
Who to buy for: Your health-conscious office buddy or yogi gal pal Surprise the crap out of any fitness buff with this awesome USB Bottle Cap mini travel humidifier. Simply put the humidifier into a water bottle and charge to activate the portable, clean-air goodness. The health benefits alone might be enough to score you enough awesome points to last all year.
Robo Companion Kitty
Who to buy for: Your crazy cat-lady friend who's allergic to pet dander Give the gift of companionship with this life-like Joy For All companion cat from Hasbro. The soft and cuddly fur with actual cat meows and movements can be borderline creepy, but this gift will certainly put a smile on someone's face. The cat responds to petting and hugging much as real felines do, which makes it the purr-fect gift for lonely holiday nights.
Anki Cozmo robot
Get ready to be the coolest mom or dad in the world when your kid unwraps Cozmo, the friendly self-aware robot. He uses facial recognition to learn new and familiar people, and responds with adorable LED expressions. But whatever you do, don't ignore him — he's a pretty sensitive bot. Read more about it here.