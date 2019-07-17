Best Small Phones: Top Picks Under 6 Inches

Smartphone screens are now stretching to nearly 7 inches, but there's no beating the look and feel of a device that fits snugly in one hand. If you believe good things come in small packages, you'd be well-advised to look at Apple, as the iPhone maker continues to dominate the market for smartphones with a number of compelling compact options.

The premier "small" iPhone these days is the 5.8-inch XS, which uses a nearly bezel-less design to maximize display real estate. But there are other, older travel-sized iPhones that can now be had for less money than ever before, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. And then, of course, there's the iPhone SE — provided you can still track one down these days.

If you're looking for an Android phone, you may prefer the Pixel 3 (pictured here), which packs Google's software smarts and unrivaled camera in a 5.5-inch device. You'd also be wise to check out the Galaxy S10e, which boasts an even more powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset. Budget buyers will find a lot to love in Google's new $399, 5.6-inch Pixel 3a, as well as the the 5.8-inch Nokia 7.1.

Here's a closer look at some of the best small phones out there right now, with screens sized under 6 inches. For our overall favorite handsets regardless of size, be sure to take a peek at our list of the best smartphones available today.

Credit: Tom's Guide