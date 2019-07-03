Best Mobile Battery Apps

Get More Battery Life with These Apps

With smartphone makers cramming ever-bigger batteries into their devices — the Galaxy S10 Plus features a 4,100 mAh power pack and that's not even the biggest battery you'll find on the longest-lasting smartphones — it's clear just how important battery life is to your handset. After all, the most feature-rich phone in the world won't do you much good if it's out of juice. But you don't necessarily need a smartphone equipped with a mega-battery to get through the day. Equip your current device with a good battery monitoring app, and you can get detailed information on the state of your battery's health. Some of these apps even come with power saving features that help you configure device settings in order to maximize your battery life. (Image Credit: Thomas Deco/Shutterstock)