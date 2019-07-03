Best Mobile Battery Apps
Get More Battery Life with These Apps
With smartphone makers cramming ever-bigger batteries into their devices — the Galaxy S10 Plus features a 4,100 mAh power pack and that's not even the biggest battery you'll find on the longest-lasting smartphones — it's clear just how important battery life is to your handset. After all, the most feature-rich phone in the world won't do you much good if it's out of juice. But you don't necessarily need a smartphone equipped with a mega-battery to get through the day. Equip your current device with a good battery monitoring app, and you can get detailed information on the state of your battery's health. Some of these apps even come with power saving features that help you configure device settings in order to maximize your battery life. (Image Credit: Thomas Deco/Shutterstock)
Coconut Battery (OS X)
Back-end changes to iOS 10 onwards have made it more difficult for apps to access detailed battery technical info, but there are still ways to check out battery wear and other statistics, such as through Coconut Battery. The free utility allows users to pull up stats such as current charge and charge capacity vs design capacity, charge cycle counts, and battery temperature for an iPhone or iPad plugged in to your Mac. An upgrade to a premium version allows you to check battery stats wirelessly (if Wi-Fi syncing is enabled through iTunes); there's also an info viewer for other device settings.
iBackupBot (Windows, macOS)
If you're looking for a tool you can use on a Windows machine to check up on your iPhone or iPad's battery health, then you could try out iBackupBot. While primarily designed to create backups of files and other content on your iPhone, iBackupBot also includes a tool for checking in on your device's battery state, including charge cycle counts, battery capacity, and charge levels. iBackupBot is a bit pricey at $34.95, though there is a free 7-day trial If you might also get mileage out of the app's backup features, then it might be worth it.
Battery Life (iOS: Free)
Battery Life gives iPhone and iPad users a reasonable estimate of how much longer their battery's charge will take them for a variety of activities, with estimated runtimes for phone calls, web browsing, or watching or listening to media files. In addition to offering estimated runtimes, the app will look at your battery status, and — depending on which iOS version you’re running — offer deeper battery stats such as capacity, voltage, and charge state. Battery Life can also provide an estimate of your battery's wear level. An in-app purchase removes advertisements, and also unlocks a Today widget.
Servicely (Android, root required)
Servicely is another app that takes advantage of the power of a rooted system to prevent apps and services from waking your device even when the screen is off, saving you battery power by preventing your apps from executing background tasks. You may selectively disable running or installed apps, as well as services when your screen is off, though be warned that this is likely to break features like notifications and alarms, or in the case of services, even break your system, so use this with care.
Battery Doctor (Android)
Battery Doctor is a free and feature-packed battery monitor and energy saving tool for mobile devices. Battery Doctor allows users to quickly look up battery charge status as well as track down what apps and processes are draining battery life. You can quickly toggle power-hogging settings from within the app and its widgets, such as brightness, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and mobile data (though you should probably skip the Task Killer). A particularly useful feature is the ability to define power saving profiles and automatically schedule them, so that, for example, you can set the phone to automatically switch to airplane mode when you're asleep or in class.
Battery Saver 2019 (Android)
Battery Saver 2019 is another app that combines a variety of battery-saving system features and settings to provide quick and easy profiles that should help extend your how long your phone lasts on a charge. The main screen displays battery life, a power saver mode switch, toggles for a variety of device settings and assorted battery stats and expected runtimes. In addition to the power-saving mode, a sleep mode deactivates most device radios, and a custom mode lets you configure a variety of settings for your own power use profile. Users can also schedule power-saving modes for particular times, like work, sleep and so forth.
Power Battery (Android)
Power Battery combines a variety of tools into one package, serving as a battery monitor, battery saver and fast charging tool. The app lets you view battery consumption data, including which apps blow through the most power over time, while a variety of power saving settings and presets let you tweak your settings to eke out the most time from your available juice. Finally, a charging tool kills background apps and provides a charge time estimate while plugged in. Extras include a memory booster and junk file cleaner.
Kaspersky Battery Life (Android)
Computer security company Kaspersky Lab also has its own suite of handy mobile utilities, including Kaspersky Battery Life. The app serves both as a battery monitor as well as a battery life extender by attempting to kill battery-hogging apps. Kaspersky Battery Life displays your current charge and estimated runtime remaining based on your battery use patterns, as well as expected battery life on sleep or active use. You can also display a list of active and background apps using up battery life and phone resources to selectively shut them down or alternatively whitelist your favorite apps.
dfndr battery (Android)
dfndr battery is a battery monitor and energy saving app that provides useful info about the state of your battery's health, as well as a variety of ways to conserve energy throughout a full day of use. The battery monitor features provide data on your charge status, battery temperature, and battery capacity, as well as estimates of how long your charge will last with a variety of average use cases, such as gaming or media. On the energy-saving side of things, dfndr battery comes with a background task killer, customizable performance profiles that can trigger based on time and location, and a screen-saving feature that cuts brightness to save power.
AccuBattery (Android)
AccuBattery combines detailed battery monitoring with a handy "charge alarm" that keeps you from overcharging your Android device. Users can access a quick overview of their battery status, including battery charge percentage, the amount of charge in mAh, temperature, battery capacity, and estimated runtimes based on previous usage. The charge alarm is designed to keep you from overcharging your phone by sounding when you charge at 80%; you can configure that threshold or turn it on or off. AccuBattery already offers a wealth of battery information in its free mode, but an in-app purchase removes advertising, adds dark and AMOLED-friendly themes, and includes detailed battery stats in the notification tray.
Avast Battery Saver (Android)
Avast's been expanding their mobile app offerings, and now include their own Avast Battery Saver to provide simple power-saving optimizations. The app features a background task killer, five configurable power consumption profiles (work, home, night, emergency and an adaptive smart mode), an app viewer, and notifications suggesting changes in profile. A neat touch is that each power profile comes with optional auto-triggers, such as connecting to particular Wi-Fi networks for Work or Home profiles, time of day for Night mode, or power level for Emergency power saving mode. It does feature a lot of ads for Avast apps and others.
GSam Battery Monitor (Android)
Android users looking to get more crunchy details when it comes to their battery use might want to check out GSam Battery Monitor which provides a helpful "App Sucker" tool for quickly identifying which apps are using up your battery life. The App Sucker can show apps by battery use, but also allows you to dig deeper for CPU usage stats for sensor use, and app and kernel wakelocks. In addition to recent use stats, you can specify a time period to see your stats within that time frame, and you can also look up time estimates for your battery life based on your current and historical usage. A $2.49 pro edition adds tablet-optimized view modes and improves time-remaining estimates on devices with long standby times.
GO Battery Pro (Android)
GO Battery Pro adds some useful tools to your battery saving arsenal, from estimates of your remaining battery time to easy-to-use power saving modes, an app power consumption monitor, and a one-tap optimizer. Probably the most helpful bit is the ability to create custom power-saving modes that turn off sensors like your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and sync frequency. GO Battery Pro has a number of options to intelligently switch modes, whether by power level or time of day.
BetterBatteryStats (Android)
While the Android settings menu provides users with some insight on battery status and how much energy is in use, technically oriented users can get far more comprehensive information with BetterBatteryStats, a $2.16 battery monitoring app for rooted Android phones. In particular, BBS is ideal for tracking which apps execute "partial wakelocks", that can prevent your device from entering power-saving sleep mode. BBS helps users spot problem apps, and includes a knowledge base for users to figure out how to reduce or remove particular wakelocks.
Greenify (Android)
Are you plagued with pesky battery hogging apps that run in the background? Greenify them. Greenify puts an app in a state of hibernation, unable to access system resources, bandwidth or run background processes. However, Greenify allows you to run an app normally in the foreground when explicitly called by the user without any extra fuss. If you've got memory or battery hogs that keep draining resources in the background, don't bother with a task-killer when you can just Greenify it. Just don't do that to your alarm clock, messenger, email app or anything with important notifications unless you want them to stop working.