10 Best Super Bowl 2019 Gadgets
Super Bowl 53 is upon us. And soon enough, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the New England Patriots in what promises to be an epic coast-to-coast battle. Along the way, millions around the globe will be watching the game on TV or via livestream.
If you plan on watching the Super Bowl, don't just settle for your old television, takeout food, and a few six-packs of Bud Light. Get a brilliant QLED TV on sale, your own mini air fryer for crispy fries and other gadgets that will significantly boost your Super Bowl 2019 viewing experience.
Here’s our top picks for a winning Super Bowl party.
Credit: Shutterstock
Samsung Q6FN QLED TV on Sale
Our favorite overall TV, the Samsung 55-inch Q6FN QLED, is a must-have for anyone looking for a new screen to watch the big game. The set comes with an outstanding design and thin bezels around a 4K panel that produces incredible colors. You can mount it on the wall, of course, but its low-profile design also makes it suitable for leaving on your entertainment center. It usually retails for $1,500, but between now and Feb. 2, you can get it for just $999.
Credit: Samsung
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon's Fire TV Cube is a handy set-top box that you can connect to your television setup. The device works with a slew of streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. But since this is the Super Bowl, you can also fire up the CBS Sports App, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, among others, to watch the big game live. Plus, with Alexa's help, you can voice- control your smart home while you're watching the game, or change channels with your voice if it's a blowout.
Credit: Amazon; Shutterstock
Pico Pro Craft Beer Brewing Appliance
Sure, you can go out and buy yourself some brews, but wouldn't it be more fun to make your own and share them with friends during the game? The Pico Pro Craft Beer Brewing Appliance is a $549 device that gives you the opportunity to make your own beer at home. It lets you make 5 liters of beer at a time, or enough for 13 12-ounce bottles. Also included is a CO2 carbonation system that serves fresh-tasting beer every time you use it. You can brew everything from IPAs to stouts to porters.
Credit: Pico
Krups Air Low Fat Fryer
Fried foods are a staple during the Super Bowl. But they don’t always need to be fattening. The Krups Air Low Fat Fryer is a $130 air fryer that aims at creating the same frying effect you'd get with oil, but uses air to do it. The result is nicely fried food that isn't nearly as fattening or as bad for you as traditional methods. The Krups air fryer has a 30-minute timer and can cook at temperatures of up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. It'll also hold up to 2.5 liters with each fry.
Credit: Krups
Logitech Harmony Ultimate One
With so many devices sitting in an entertainment center, it’s always a good idea to have a universal remote handy. And the Logitech Harmony Ultimate One is one of the best options. The remote is compatible with everything from televisions to smart-home devices and comes with a touch screen that lets you quickly activate scenes for playing video games, watching movies and more. Physical buttons make it a little easier to use. The device usually retails for $250, but you can get it now for much less.
Credit: Logitech; Shutterstock
Oster Convection Oven with Dedicated Pizza Drawer
Convection ovens can come in handy during the Super Bowl. While you're making ribs or something else in your range, you can turn on the Oster Convection Oven and toss in some nachos. Better yet, the device comes with a dedicated pizza draw that's designed to make pizza, bruschetta or anything else you might want to enjoy on the big day. Best of all, it’s very affordable.
Credit: Oster; Shutterstock
PoptheTop Automatic Beer Bottle Opener
PoptheTop is a handy companion to have around when you're drinking beer. The gadget costs just $8 and automatically removes your bottle cap without requiring you to get an opener. PoptheTop's device comes in two colors and is made from aluminum. Simply place it over the bottle's neck, press down, and the top pops off. Not bad for under 10 bucks.
Credit: Taza
Char-Broil Simple Smoker
Smokers have been gaining in popularity over the last several years, and the Char-Broil Simple Smoker is a great choice for anyone who might be new to smoking meat or who simply wants a quick, easy solution. The smoker plugs into a wall outlet and lets you smoke whatever type of meat you put into it. With help from its SmartChef app, you can see over Wi-Fi what the smoker’s internal temperature is and set its cook time. It also comes with a cover for protecting the smoker from the elements.
Credit: CharBroil
Vizio P65
If you're in the market for a new TV and want top features, but don't want to break the bank, the Vizio P-series is a great way to go. The Vizio P65 features a 65-inch screen and 4K resolution. And it's a smart TV, which means it’ll allow you to access a variety of streaming apps, including those that will be streaming the Super Bowl. If you need a smaller version, go with the 55-inch P55 — it costs only $648 and has all the same features.
Credit: Tom's Guide
TCL 43S517
Budget-conscious shoppers looking for a new TV to enjoy the Super Bowl in a smaller room should opt for the TCL 43S517. At under $400, it's hard to beat the price, and this 43-inch set offers 4K resolution. It comes with three HDMI ports, and thanks to Roku software integration, you can access a slew of apps and streaming services to watch the Super Bowl on.
Credit: Tom's Guide