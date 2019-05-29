The Best Shows Netflix Won't Let Americans Watch (and How to Stream Them)

Netflix isn't just an American phenomenon. The company offers its streaming service in nearly every country around the world. But due to licensing deals negotiated country by country, Netflix's streaming lineup can vary greatly from one territory to the next.

Many shows that Americans can stream only on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or other streaming services — or sometimes not at all — are on Netflix in other countries. However, you can still watch one of these shows if you use a VPN or a proxy service to pretend you're in a country where Netflix offers that programming. You can use your regular Netflix account, because it applies worldwide.

There are some caveats. Netflix tries to block VPNs and proxy services, so you may have to hop from one VPN server to the next to find one that works. Netflix could also, in theory, cancel your account if the service catches you viewing content from overseas, although its terms of service are vague on the issue.

