The 15 iOS Apps We Want on Our MacBooks

Two Dots

Bejeweled is cute, but Two Dots is the truly addictive match game that deserves to have a home on the Mac. Sure, it would truly sing on a touch-screen MacBook (please, Apple, please?) but a mouse or touchpad would be just as capable of allowing users to connect the lines between the dots. And since there are hundreds of levels in Two Dots, we need it on all the devices we can get. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Two Dots