5 Reasons to Buy the Huawei Mate 10 Pro (And 3 Reasons to Skip)
Is the Mate 10 Pro right for you?
After weeks of anticipation and a reveal at CES in January that admittedly didn’t play out the way the company would have hoped, Huawei is finally unleashing its Mate 10 Pro on U.S. smartphone buyers. The powerful 6-inch handset is available for pre-order now from multiple retailers, and will begin shipping Feb. 18.
There’s a lot to like about the Mate 10 Pro, between its snappy Kirin 970 processor, beautiful OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, premium design, A.I.-powered dual rear cameras, and loads of useful software features. But at $799 and without any carrier partners on this side of the Atlantic, it’s not necessarily an obvious choice, either. To help you decide right now — you can get a $150 gift card if you order the Mate 10 Pro before Feb. 18 — here are a few reasons why you should consider Huawei’s latest, and a few more why you might want to look elsewhere.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Unrivaled battery life for a flagship
There’s this odd inverse relationship between the amount of money a smartphone costs and its battery life. It seems only makers of budget devices really prioritize longevity on a charge, which is why we were stunned and pleased with the performance of Huawei’s newest high-end handset, which is among the longest-lasting smartphones we've tested.
The Mate 10 Pro delivered 14 hours and 33 minutes in our battery test, where we endlessly stream webpages on T-Mobile LTE. That’s two hours more than the previous flagship leader, the Pixel 2 XL, and nearly four hours more than the iPhone X. The Mate 10 Pro even supports reverse charging, allowing you to use the phone’s battery to top up another device.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
One of the fastest (and smartest) Android phones
Unlike the majority of Android handsets that utilize processors sourced from Qualcomm, the Mate 10 Pro uses Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipset, silicon developed in-house by the Chinese phone maker specifically for its own devices. And that means it has a few advantages over the Snapdragon 835 chip found in the Galaxy S8, Note 8, Pixel 2, HTC U11, OnePlus 5T and so on.
For one, it’s lightning fast — potentially faster than the Snapdragon 835, depending on the task. For example, the Mate 10 Pro smoked the Note 8 in a video editing test we conducted back when we reviewed the phone last fall, transcoding a 4K clip to 1080p in 58 seconds compared to the Samsung’s time of 1:04.
It’s also specially built for AI. The Kirin 970 is equipped with a sub-processor Huawei has dubbed its Neural Processing Unit, or NPU for short. This chip gives the Mate 10 Pro the ability to identify what you’re pointing its camera at — person, place, or object — and tune the shot specifically for the subject. Huawei also claims it can intelligently redirect resources over time as you use the phone to keep it running faster for longer than its competitors.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Professional-grade dual cameras
In addition to being really smart, the Mate 10 Pro’s cameras also produce beautiful photos on par with the best from Google and Apple. Huawei has gifted the Mate 10 Pro with two excellent Leica lenses on the back — one 12-megapixel shooter alongside a 20-MP monochrome one, both of which tout impressively large f/1.6 apertures.
That means the Mate 10 Pro can pull off a bevy of imaging tricks, from 2x optical zoom to true black-and-white photography to shallow depth-of-field portraits. And that’s to say nothing of the phone’s extensive Pro mode, which offers a list of adjustable settings more befitting of a purpose-built DSLR camera than a cell phone.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Understated good looks
Without visual cues like the iPhone X’s love-it-or-hate-it notch or the Galaxy S8’s Infinity display, the Mate 10 Pro might not be the most distinctively designed premium smartphone out there. But that doesn’t mean Huawei's phone doesn’t look good.
Huawei crammed a huge 6-inch display into the Mate 10 Pro’s metal-and-glass body, and trimmed the bezels to make the phone surprisingly easy to hold in one hand. The glossy back doesn’t feel quite as grippy as the powder-coated texture of the Pixel 2 or as unique as the sandstone finish on the white OnePlus 5T, but it sure looks classy, with its vertically-stacked cameras enclosed in a subtle yet eye-catching metallic band.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Handy software features atop Android 8.0
The Mate 10 Pro not only grants you Android 8.0 Oreo — which in and of itself is already a rare thing among the current crop of flagships running Google’s mobile OS — but also a suite of features exclusive to Huawei’s EMUI custom interface.
There’s App Pair, which allows you to duplicate certain apps for multiple logins, and Private Space, which ties a secret user profile to an alternate fingerprint. Huawei has even one-upped Samsung’s in the desktop department too, as the Mate 10 Pro’s desktop mode doesn’t require a pricey dock like the one you have to buy for the Note 8. Simply plug in a generic USB Type-C-to-HDMI cable and get yourself a monitor, keyboard and mouse, and you’re ready to go.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Verizon and Sprint customers can’t use it
The primary reason you might want to avoid the Mate 10 Pro? If you get your wireless service from either Verizon or Sprint — half of the Big Four providers in the U.S. — Huawei's phone is a non-starter. That’s because the Mate 10 Pro only has the gear to support GSM networks, like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket and MetroPCS.
Of course, it wasn’t supposed to be this way. It’s been reported that following an AT&T launch in the spring, the Mate 10 Pro was scheduled to land on Verizon over the summer. But then Huawei’s plans to partner with both carriers were dashed at the 11th hour, leaving the company no choice but to sell the Mate 10 Pro exclusively off-contract and unlocked in the U.S., with no distribution through carrier channels.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
You’ll have to go unlocked
That brings us to the other availability issue prospective buyers will have to dodge with the Mate 10 Pro. Because it’s unlocked, you don’t have the option of paying for the device in monthly installments rolled into your wireless service. And while some users might prefer the freedom of buying a phone and then shopping around for the best deal on data, there are an awful lot of people out there who prefer the more traditional method. Not to mention $799 is a lot to drop all up front.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Missing a few hardware features
Among the Mate 10 Pro’s extensive feature set is an IR blaster of all things, a rare inclusion in today’s market that allows you to use the device as a universal remote control. However, you won’t find a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack anywhere on the device, nor does the Mate 10 Pro’s glass back support wireless charging. In addition, the Mate 10 Pro doesn't have a microSD card slot, so you can't expand the storage (though at 128GB, you get twice the storage that comes with the Galaxy S8).
The lack of a headphone jack is something consumers have had to accept over the last year and change, but the wireless charging omission is a bit surprising, considering most high-end phones built from glass, like all of Samsung and Apple’s 2017 flagships, are capable of it. These aren’t necessarily deal breakers, but they are compromises that the Galaxy S8, Note 8, and LG V30 don’t force you to make.
Credit: Tom’s Guide