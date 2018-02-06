5 Reasons to Buy the Huawei Mate 10 Pro (And 3 Reasons to Skip)

Is the Mate 10 Pro right for you?

After weeks of anticipation and a reveal at CES in January that admittedly didn’t play out the way the company would have hoped, Huawei is finally unleashing its Mate 10 Pro on U.S. smartphone buyers. The powerful 6-inch handset is available for pre-order now from multiple retailers, and will begin shipping Feb. 18.

There’s a lot to like about the Mate 10 Pro, between its snappy Kirin 970 processor, beautiful OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, premium design, A.I.-powered dual rear cameras, and loads of useful software features. But at $799 and without any carrier partners on this side of the Atlantic, it’s not necessarily an obvious choice, either. To help you decide right now — you can get a $150 gift card if you order the Mate 10 Pro before Feb. 18 — here are a few reasons why you should consider Huawei’s latest, and a few more why you might want to look elsewhere.

Credit: Tom’s Guide