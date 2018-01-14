Tom's Guide CES 2018 Awards: Top New Tech
The Best and the Brightest From CES
CES 2018 will go down in history as the show where the lights went out. But there were also a lot of bright spots, especially in the TV, smart home and augmented-reality (AR) arenas. We saw a TV that literally rolls up when you want it out of sight, a serious challenge by Google to Amazon Alexa's supremacy and a lot of AR glasses that could literally change the way you see the world.
There were also plenty of pleasant surprises, including a Tesla challenger that should have Elon Musk looking over his shoulder and a robot that helps you sleep better. After meeting with dozens of manufacturers, startups and other tech companies across multiple categories, we chose these as the products and innovations that truly stood out.
Best of Show: LG Display Rollable 4K OLED TV
"Jaw-dropping" doesn't fully capture how amazing LG Display's rollable 4K OLED TV really is. This show-stopping beauty unfurls dramatically in stages, starting with an information display mode that shows you things like the weather, news headlines and photos. Then, it unrolls more to 21:9, which is ideal for movies. And then, it goes all the way up to 16:9, which is best for TV. Take a peek around the side, and LG's concept set is crazy thin. Plus, the base is movable, so you can literally take a 65-inch Ultra HD set from room to room.
Because this is an OLED TV, you get the technology's signature perfect blacks and rich hues. There's no word on pricing or availability, but we will be first in line to snatch up this rollable TV when it comes to market. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Smart Home Device: Lenovo Smart Display
For most of last year, Google was playing catchup with Amazon's Alexa. However, with the Lenovo Smart Display — and other Google Assistant-enabled screens from LG, JBL and Sony — the search giant is tapping into something that Amazon has yet to fully master. By augmenting audio with visual cues, such as recipe instructions, Google is allowing for a deeper relationship with its voice assistant, but one that's not necessarily more complicated. Lenovo's Smart Display gets the nod over the others because it comes in two sizes and works in both portrait and landscape modes, making it adaptable to multiple rooms in your home. — Michael Prospero
Best Augmented Reality: Vuzix Blade
At CES, we saw nearly a dozen pairs of AR glasses, but many of them looked and felt like clunky prototypes or toys. The Vuzix Blade, on the other hand — available beginning later this year for $1,000 — is something I'd actually want to wear. These Android-powered sunglasses-on-steroids pick up where smartwatches fell down by delivering notifications and even Alexa functionality right to your eyes via a color display. The Blade is easy to use, thanks to a touchpad integrated into the right arm, and there's an 8-megapixel camera for capturing photos and videos on the fly.
Vuzix also plans to integrate the camera with Amazon's digital assistant, so you can even ask Alexa "What am I looking at?" and it will be able to identify an object in your line of sight. Vuzix will have to deliver compelling experiences via its own app store to make the premium worth it, but as of right now, the Blade feels like Google Glass done right. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Design: Byton Concept Electric SUV
Forty-nine inches — that's how big the Shared Experience Display is on this concept vehicle from Chinese startup Byton, which will be coming to China in 2019 and the U.S. by 2020. This electric SUV's monster screen isn't just for show; it delivers your health information, directions to entertainment options, videoconferencing calls, and more. And the Byton is smart enough to know who is in which seat, thanks to facial recognition. You'll be able to do all this while you're driving, because Byton is aiming for autonomous driving capability by the time this Tesla competitor hits stateside. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Smartphone: Vivo Phone
We don't know the official name of the smartphone Vivo showed off at CES 2018. Heck, we don't even know if that phone is even going to make it to the U.S. when it debuts later this year. But Vivo's phone still stood out from other mobile devices because it manages to pull off a feat that the likes of Apple and Samsung couldn't with 2017's flagships: It places an embedded fingerprint sensor underneath the front display of a smartphone.
Vivo's implementation of the sensor, developed by Synaptics, is a thing of beauty. It appears only when you need it to unlock the phone or secure a mobile payment, and fades away at other times to let you enjoy the immersive look of an edge-to-edge screen. Other smartphone-makers may follow Vivo's lead this year, but the Chinese phone-manufacturer deserves credit for getting there first. — Philip Michaels
Best Robot: Somnox
Not all robots are unfeeling automata. Sometimes, they just need a good hug. That's certainly the case with Somnox, a $549 robot whose sole function is to help you sleep better at night. It might be easy to dismiss Somnox as a much more expensive My Pillow, but there's some technology built in to this squeezable, soft cotton robot.
Somnox inhales and exhales as you cuddle it, and before you know it, you're mimicking its breathing patterns and drifting off into dreamland. Somnox boasts other features, like the ability to play lullabies or white noise and shut down once you fall asleep. But it's that core feature — calming you down at bedtime — that puts Somnox head and shoulders above other robots. — Philip Michaels
Best TV: Samsung MicroLED The Wall
Samsung has taken the LED-array display concept from the Jumbotron and brought it into the home theater, with a massive 146-inch TV that uses Samsung's MicroLED technology. After playing defense against competitors' OLED TVs, Samsung has come out swinging in 2018, launching the first real change in TV display technology in nearly a decade. LED-based pixels outshine any backlit competitor for brightness, but the real killer is its perfect black levels — something previously achieved only by OLED.
But it's not just the display tech that's impressive. Samsung has also changed the big-screen game with a modular tile design that lets you build The Wall to your exact size and specifications — a unique feature in the TV world. — Brian Westover
Best Fitness Tech: Peloton Tread
You might raise your eyebrows at a gadget that costs $4,000 — I know I did. But Peloton Tread, which starts shipping this fall, is a home gym machine that can entertain you and improve your health. This treadmill doesn't come cheap, but it sports a 32-inch display that livestreams workout classes — which will definitely kick your butt. If you have a gym membership, you can cancel it. Seriously. At $149 a month, plus $39 per month for service (the classes on your machine and iOS app), Peloton Tread is like the iPhone X of gym equipment. And honestly, I'm not mad about it. — Caitlin McGarry
Best Laptop: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
Dell finally turned its 15-inch premium machine into a convertible, and first impressions suggest that it's worth the wait. The XPS 15 2-in-1 includes a gorgeous display (especially in its 4K iterations), keys that levitate using magnets for extra travel, and powerful graphics, thanks to Intel's 8th Gen Core CPUs and Radeon GPUs from AMD. Toss in some excellent new Dell software and an optional stylus that attaches via a magnet, and you've got something that we can't wait to use for both creative work and gaming. — Andrew E. Freedman
Best Speakers: Soundots
Made from aluminum and steel, the Soundots speaker is a marvel of Swedish design. But that's not why it won this award. Thanks to the titular dots adorning the top and sides, if you buy two or three speakers, you've got a powerful soundbar or a megaspeake,r capable of delivering deep, pulsing bass with clear highs and mids. All you have to do is stack the speakers, and their proprietary AiFi (artificial intelligence fidelity) technology allows the devices to relay music at near instantaneous speeds. Great as either a single speaker or a multiroom solution, Soundots proves the saying "the more, the merrier." — Sherri L. Smith
Best Innovation: Meta 2
The Meta 2's latest innovation gives the saying "reach out and touch someone" a whole new meaning. A collaboration between software companies ZeroLight and Ultrahaptics, this headset let me touch a car hologram and literally feel the engine rev thanks to ultrasonic technology. It's a great step toward augmented-reality's ultimate maturation. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Soundbar: Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar
Sennheiser has always been known for its headphones. But now, the company is throwing its hat into the soundbar arena, with impressive results. Currently just a concept, the Sennheiser Ambeo 3D Soundbar packs 13 speakers made up of five tweeters, six subwoofers and a pair of top-mounted speakers onto a relatively thin frame to deliver immersive audio. It does so by bouncing the sound off walls, and fine-tuning it for an optimal 3D listening experience. It's an ambitious product, but Sennheiser has the audio pedigree to make it work. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Gaming Peripheral: Razer Mamba HyperFlux
Razer's Mamba HyperFlux (and, by extension, its Firefly HyperFlux powermat) wasn't the only wireless charging mouse we saw at CES, but it has a level of polish that simply can't be ignored. The device does away with a battery, making the mouse as light as, if not lighter than, a wired mouse, and holds enough charge for you to pick it up and move it around without worry.
The mouse pad has two surfaces to fit your gaming preference, and if you need to take the Mamba somewhere else, you can still use it as a wired mouse. Oh, and it has Chroma: the high-quality, customizable RGB lighting that Razer offers on almost every product it manufactures. — Andrew E. Freedman Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Gaming Desktop: Maingear F131
The Maingear F131 is an exercise in efficiency and innovation. The slim mid-tower houses the company's proprietary Apex cooling system, which features a large reservoir with dual pumps and intelligent temperature control. Plus, you can make a truly unique system, thanks to Maingear's deep well of customization, including the latest addition of chameleon automotive paint. And as far as specs go, the F131 can fit two graphics cards inside, in addition to other goodies. — Sherri L Smith
Best Mini PC: Intel NUC 8 Enthusiast
Intel's upcoming gaming mini PC, the NUC 8 Enthusiast (aka Hades Canyon), is definitely for hobbyists, but we can't help but be impressed. With Intel's Kaby Lake-G for desktops featuring Radeon graphics, high-end NUC 8 Enthusiast is ready to support an Oculus Rift. It's got a ton of ports and an innovative heating solution, packing a ton of tech into such a tight space.
Sure, you'll need to bring your own RAM, storage and OS, but you won't find anything smaller that's as powerful (or that has a customizable skull pattern, which you can sync with your computer's processes). This is a glimpse at what powerful computers could look like in the future. — Andrew E. Freedman
Best Headphones: Beyerdynamic Atheros Wireless
Beyerdynamic is redefining how we use headphones. Made from leather and metal, these cans (currently available for $449) look almost as good as they sound. But it's the app that adds the special sauce. With the help of a hearing test, the app creates unique profiles for each ear, delivering an optimal listening experience while monitoring your listening time, with the goal of keeping the noise within reasonable levels for your aural health. — Sherri L. Smith
Best Kid Tech: Root
The market is full of robot kits that teach children basic programming skills, but most use code that's either so simple that only beginners can appreciate it, or so complex that you need a lot of experience to use it. A powerful, disc-shaped robot with a wide variety of motors and sensors, the Root works equally well for a 4-year-old who can't read yet, and a 15-year-old who has a modicum of programming experience.
The app allows you to start with simple, graphical blocks and move on to more complex blocks, eventually letting you work with text-based code. The robot itself can perform a wide variety of fun tasks, from drawing with a marker to climbing up a wall. — Avram Piltch
Best Startup: Mira
Mira is solving a real problem, unlike many startups we've seen emerge from Silicon Valley. The company makes a fertility test called Mira Fertility, which analyzes a woman's hormone levels to determine when she's ovulating. It's more effective than a basal temperature test, though it will be more expensive, at about $199, when the device ships in the second quarter of this year.
Eventually, the company plans to offer pregnancy tests, as well as monitor a woman's hormones throughout pregnancy to gauge the health of both mother and baby. Mira is giving women more data to take control of their bodies, which is why it's the best startup we saw at CES this year. —Caitlin McGarry
Best Car Tech: Speak Music Muse
With the Muse, you can add Alexa to your auto for the pretty affordable price of just $69. The device plugs into your car's USB port and communicates with your phone over USB. To activate Alexa, you simply press the Muse's button, or say, "Alexa …". From there, you can control music playback, play games with the kids, get the weather and news, or even turn on your lights as you're getting home. — Mark Spoonauer
Best VR: HTC Vive Pro
Targeting the most demanding consumers and professionals, the HTC Vive Pro offers 78 percent sharper resolution than the original Vive, a more comfortable design and built-in headphones — all of which add up to an even more compelling and immersive VR experience. Plus, there's a new Wireless Adapter on the way, which will make doing everything from performing virtual surgery to tearing around the simulated racetrack completely untethered. Add in an improved content store that lets you finally preview titles in VR, and you have what looks like a winner. — Mark Spoonauer
Best Monitor: MSI Optix MPG Series Monitor
The MSI Optix MPG27CQ is the perfect blend of style and substance. This slick, curved display sports five striking RGB lights up front, which can be customized to show anything from your in-game health to your Discord notifications, thanks to SteelSeries' GameSense software. The MPG27CQ is no slouch in the performance department either, boasting a 1440p screen, a 144-Hz refresh rate and an immersive 178-degree viewing angle. — Mike Andronico
Best Router: D-Link 802.11ax Ultra Wi-Fi Routers
D-Link's new Ultra Wi-Fi Routers have got it where it counts, offering screaming-fast speeds and massive bandwidth capacity for every connected device you own. The new routers use the 802.11ax standard and 4x4 MU-MIMO to deliver gigabit speeds to several devices at once.
The dual-band AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router boasts combined speeds of up to 6,000 Mbps, while the tri-band AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router rockets past it with up to 11,000 Mbps. D-Link hasn't announced pricing yet, but expect to see the new routers in the second half of this year. — Brian Westover
