Tom's Guide CES 2018 Awards: Top New Tech

The Best and the Brightest From CES

CES 2018 will go down in history as the show where the lights went out. But there were also a lot of bright spots, especially in the TV, smart home and augmented-reality (AR) arenas. We saw a TV that literally rolls up when you want it out of sight, a serious challenge by Google to Amazon Alexa's supremacy and a lot of AR glasses that could literally change the way you see the world.

There were also plenty of pleasant surprises, including a Tesla challenger that should have Elon Musk looking over his shoulder and a robot that helps you sleep better. After meeting with dozens of manufacturers, startups and other tech companies across multiple categories, we chose these as the products and innovations that truly stood out.

Credit: Kyodo News/Getty