I tried the Arc'teryx electric-powered pants — and I never felt more like a cyborg

Arc’teryx may be best known for high-end gorpware but the British Columbia-based outdoor apparel brand also dabbles in cyborg-like mobility devices. In cooperation with Google spinoff Skip, the two companies are on the verge of officially launching their MO/GO electric-powered pants to the masses.

The MO/GO — short for ‘mountain goat’ — power pants are available for preorder now; $99 secures your pair with an estimated 2026 ship date. Of course, when they do ship, you’ll be charged the remaining $4,900. Those who’d like to try out the technology before committing can sign up for a product demo at Skipwithjoy.com.

I had the opportunity to test a prototype pair of MO/GO power pants earlier this month at CES 2025, and now I’m obsessed. Designed to help hikers trek longer and further both up and down inclines, I settled for some dimly lit convention hall stairs for my trial. Nonetheless, the experience was addicting.

Arc’teryx’s Electric-Powered Pants Let You Hike Further, Faster, Longer! - YouTube Watch On

Arc’teryx MO/GO power pants: Design

The MO/GO power pants are built around a pair of Arc’teryx Gamma hiking pants. Hidden inside each pant leg you’ll find two carbon fiber cuffs that can be adjusted for tightness using dials on the surface of the pants. One cuff goes around your upper thigh the other around your calf.

With only a rather busy public restroom to change in, I was pleasantly surprised by how easily the MO/GO pants slipped on. You just need to line each leg up with the upper cuff and the rest is easy-peasy.

Once the pants are on and the cuffs tightened to your liking, it’s time to secure the MO/GO’s two power modules to the side of either leg. These small-yet-powerful motors, each with two electronic joints, are designed to snap into place with ease. Of course, I had some help from Skip and Arc’tyeryx reps.

The right module is where you’ll find the on/off switch as well as power settings. Users can select from five levels of e-assist. Each power module has its own swappable, rechargeable battery. Users can expect more than 3 hours of battery life on maximum power while walking up inclines, which is pretty darn impressive.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Arc’teryx MO/GO power pants: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $5,000 Ship date 2026 Weight 7 lb Power settings 5 Battery life 3+ hours at max power (5-6 miles)

Arc’teryx MO/GO power pants: Test walk experience

Like all great things in life, there’s a learning curve when it comes to wearing the MO/GO power pants. However, within roughly 5 minutes of turning them on and walking in place, I felt ready to take on a flight of stairs.

The lowest e-assist setting is just enough power to offset the device’s 7-pound weight. Without any power, walking in the MO/GOs is manageable, though I wouldn’t want to wear them powered down over long distances.

With the power dialed up all the way, the MO/GO’s true capabilities become evident. As you raise your leg to take a step, the motor kicks in and you feel a push on the back of the upper leg. Once your leg reaches its apex and starts the downward trajectory, the e-assist switches most of its power to your lower leg, guiding it forward and firmly back down to the ground.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Walking around on flat ground with the MO/GO pants is one thing, but to really get the most out of them, you need to take on an ascent or descent. That’s where our lovely set of stairs leading to a basement bathroom came into play (the same one I changed in!).

For folks with knee pain, descents can be particularly painful and the MO/GO power pants are also designed to help alleviate some of that discomfort. Throughout my short demo, I became increasingly one with the power pants and stopped overthinking my every step with them; they’re particularly fun to dance in.

I did encounter some herky-jerkiness during my stair ascents and descents but overall, the MO/GOs provided a natural and consistent-feeling range of motion. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the pair I tried are not final. Ultimately, the MO/GOs that ship are designed to analyze a user’s stride and gait in real time and make adjustments to best assist.

Finally, the power modules are designed so that they can’t force your legs to over-extend beyond what’s comfortable, something I was a little leary of when first firing them up.

Arc’teryx MO/GO power pants: Outlook

(Image credit: Arc'teryx / Skip)

With the MO/GO power pants, I can finally live out my cyborg dreams. While the price is likely more expensive than most folks are willing to pay for a first-gen product, myself included, I could see the MO/GO power pants being a popular rental option.

Imagine signing up for an epic mountain hike while on a Patagonia vacation and having the choice to rock a pair of power pants for a little extra cash. They can also offset up to 30 pounds of carried weight, making them a tempting choice for backpackers.

Heck, I’d totally rent a pair for the weekend from my local REI if the price were right, just to go on a day hike. It’s also safe to assume that the total cost will come down over time.

Of course, MO/GO isn’t the only player in the space. Hypershell also makes an e-powered exoskeleton that attaches to any old pair of pants or shorts. As luck would have it, I’ve got those ready to demo and I look forward to comparing them to my experience with the MO/GO power pants soon.