The Best Nintendo Switch Games You're Not Playing

Under the Radar

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you're probably already playing Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But did you know that there are a wealth of lesser-known, wallet-friendly gems waiting for you in the eShop?

Nintendo's hybrid console is already home to a vibrant selection of awesome indie titles, which run the gamut from nostalgic platformers to off-the-wall party games and often cost less than $20. If you're looking for something fresh to play on your Switch, now that you've saved Hyrule or conquered Bowser, here are 15 games that may have flown under your radar.

Credit: Asteroid Base