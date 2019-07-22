Cheap thrills

Between food, rent and the $1,000 iPhone, there's probably not much money left over in your wallet for a decent keyboard. But unless you've become a truly proficient touch-screen typist, you still need one of these prominent peripherals to write documents, browse the Web and type out furious 280-character screeds on Twitter.

We've surveyed 10 of the most popular under-$20 peripherals on Amazon to find the best cheap keyboards on the market. Some of these gadgets deliver cheap thrills and some are just, well, cheap. Whether you want full-size or tenkeyless, wired or wireless, there's likely a keyboard that suits your needs. Furthermore, Amazon may discount some of these keyboards even further on Amazon Prime Day, which will likely occur sometime in July. Granted, the keyboards aren't that expensive to begin with, but why not save a few extra bucks if you can?

Credit: Tom's Guide