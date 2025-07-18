The iconic 'Severance' keyboard is real, and it'll cost you more than a PS5 Pro

If you're a fan of Apple TV Plus' hit show "Severance," you may have seen the MDR Dasher Keyboard that's an exact replica the Innies of Lumon Industries use. Well, it's real, and it now has a very expensive price tag.

The "Severance" keyboard from indie studio Atomic Keyboard is available to pre-order as part of a Kickstarter campaign, and it retails for a whopping $899. However, early adopters can sign up now to grab it for $599.

That's one steep price tag, one that far outdoes many of the best keyboards. In fact, even a $699 PS5 Pro is cheaper at its full retail price, but I wouldn't expect anything less from a keyboard that has ties with Lumon Industries.

The MDR Dasher Keyboard is set to start shipping from November, arriving with a built-in trackball, swappable layouts (like between an Outie and an Innie from the show) and a CNC-machined aluminum case with an all-metal design.

For fans of "Severance" who want a taste of the work culture of Mark S., Helly R., Dylan G. and Irving B, the MDR Dasher Keyboard should provide if you've got a lot of spare change. At least those interested can knock off $300 if they pre-order now.

Atomic Keyboard MDR Dasher Keyvoard: $899 at mdrkeyboard.com The MDR Dasher Keyboard from Atomic offers the "Severance" work experience, all without an Esc key. It does come with a customizable layout and macros, though, and you can swap out the built-in trackball for a number pad instead. It retails at $899, but those who sign up now can get it for $599 with a $10 deposit when it's launched on Kickstarter.

The 'Severanvce' keyboard for Innie fans

(Image credit: Atomic Keyboard)

The MDR Dasher Keyboard was announced earlier this year, but Atomic Keyboard has made a few changes in the lead-up to its release. That includes 3 swappable layouts that are aptly named the Innie, Outie and Dasher.

With its magnetic top sheet, users can swap keys, and even the trackball, to suit the Innie work-life (or more relaxed Outie one).

The Innie layout is the one inspired by the show, without any Option, Control or Escape key, while the Outie layout turns it into a 60% keyboard layout like a usual board. As for the Dasher layout, it swaps out the 50mm trackball on the right for a full number pad and modifier keys.

Along with the built-in trackball, Atmoic added two keycaps with MX switches to act as mouse buttons. That makes for an interesting setup, but I wouldn't worry about moving the keyboard around while using it, as it weighs a bulky 15.4 pounds (7kg). It's an all-metal design with a steel top sheet and an aerospace-grade aluminum case, so expect this to stick firmly to a desk.

(Image credit: Atomic Keyboard)

Just so it doesn't just appease the higher-ups of Lumon, the MDR Dasher Keyboard also comes with a web configurator that can customize macros and apparently "unlock advanced features," whatever they may be. This is all done through a website, similar to Keychron and Lemokey keyboards.

So, if you'd prefer to pay extra for a kitted-out keyboard from "Severance" rather than a more affordable PS5 Pro, the MDR Dasher Keyboard may just do the trick. We'll be interested to see how this keyboard performs, and if it's really worth that jaw-dropping $899 cost.

