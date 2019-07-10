Best Qi Chargers for Your iPhone
Cut the (Lightning) Cord
In the world of wireless charging, there are several companies hoping to make a splash with compelling designs, high-end power, and the ability to efficiently power your iPhone or other smartphone. Many of those companies, like Anker, Belkin, Mophie, Samsung, and others, are well-known in the marketplace. Other companies are all about competing on price.
Read on for our roundup of outstanding Qi-compatible wireless chargers that will work with everything from your iPhone XR and iPhone XS to Samsung’s line of Galaxy S10 phones and older handsets.
Credit: Anker
Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad
Anker's PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad is one of the most popular options on Amazon. That's because it's affordable and has an attractive design. Although the Anker PowerPort won't match the 7.5-watt options in this roundup, the company says this 5-watt pad charges a device 10 percent faster than any other. It even charges a device through just about any case.
Credit: Anker
Mophie Wireless Charging Base
Mophie's wireless charging base is one of the first to support the 7.5-watt fast charging speed. Indeed, we noticed a difference versus 5-watt Qi chargers in our testing. The circular design has a nonslip finish, and Mophie includes an AC adapter for the base.
Credit: Mophie
Insignia 10W Wireless Charging Pad
As its name suggests, the Insignia 10W Wireless Charging Pad is a 10W charger that aims at boosting your battery life far more quickly than older 5W chargers. The device comes with a black disc-like design and works with both iPhones and Android devices. An LED indicator light will tell you when your phone is fully charged.
Credit: Insignia
Yootech 7.5 Wireless Charger
Yootech's Wireless Charger is a 7.5-watt device that quickly charges your iPhone. The charger also comes with a temperature-control feature that ensures your phone stays safe from any damage that could be caused by overheating. According to Yootech, the charger works through a case, but any case with a metal lining should be removed before you place your handset on it.
Credit: Yootech
Seneo Qi Wireless Charger
The Seneo Qi wireless charger is a nice option if you prefer to charge your devices while they're standing up. It also comes with fast-charging capabilities, but it delivers only regular-speed charges for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The Seneo charger uses an LED lighting system to tell you when your iPhone is fully charged.
Credit: Seneo
Anker PowerWave 7.5W/10W Fast Wireless Charger
If you buy the latest and greatest phones, here's the wireless charger for you. Designed to support the Samsung Galaxy S9's 10-watt charging speed (as well as the iPhone's 7.5-watt rate), the Anker PowerWave stand also keeps your phone upright so you can see its notifications without lifting it up.
Credit: Anker
Tzumi HyperCharge
Tzumi isn’t necessarily a household name in the accessories market, but the company’s HyperCharge is one of the finer options available. The small, disc-like charging pad comes with a 10W design that promises fast power-ups of your smartphone battery. An LED ring indicator light around the device tells you when your phone is charging and when its battery life reaches capacity.
Credit: Tzumi
Pleson PLS-WR-C400
If you're looking for an inexpensive wireless charging pad, consider the Pleson PLS-WR-C400. The device can be used in multiple arrangements, allowing you to prop up the handset or lay it flat. Pleson also touts the charger's "sleep-friendly" features that stop the beeps or lights that normally signal that your charge is complete.
Credit: Pasonomi
Belkin BoostUp 10W
Belkin has been selling its BoostUp wireless chargers for quite some time. But many of those are based on older 5W or 7.5W technology. The company’s Belkin BoostUp 10W is a 10W option that promises faster performance than its predecessors. The device itself comes in a “Midnight Black” finish and has a disc-like design. Better yet, it’s compatible with phones living inside plastic cases, making it even easier to charge your device. However, it’s a little more expensive than competing Qi chargers.
Credit: Belkin
RAVPOwer Wireless Charger
The RAVPower is an affordable wireless charger for Apple’s iPhones. It charges iPhones at 7.5 watts and Samsung handsets at 10 watts. RAVPower says it has protections in place that prevent smartphones from overcharging, overvoltage and high temperatures.
Credit: RAVPower
Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand
It might not make Apple happy, but if you're in the market for a solid wireless charger, this Samsung option could be a good fit. The Qi Certified Fast Charge works with both Samsung and Apple devices, and promises to charge a handset's battery capacity to 100 percent in just 50 minutes. That's 1.4 times faster than standard pads, according to Samsung.
Credit: Samsung
Samsung 9W Fast Charge Wireless Charger
If you’re looking to significantly boost wireless charging speeds, check out Samsung’s 9W Fast Charge Wireless Charger. The device is capable of reducing wireless charging times by as much as 50 minutes and is small enough to fit on a nightstand without taking up too much room. Its simple, circular design makes it an attractive option and for just $40, you can get two in the same bundle.
Credit: Samsung
Ikea Riggad Work Lamp
Ikea's Riggad work lamp is one of the coolest wireless chargers available. At first blush, the device looks like it's just a work lamp with a bulb to illuminate your desk. However, its stand doubles as a wireless charger. The lamp is a bit on the expensive side, though.
Credit: Ikea