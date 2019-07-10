Best Qi Chargers for Your iPhone

Cut the (Lightning) Cord

In the world of wireless charging, there are several companies hoping to make a splash with compelling designs, high-end power, and the ability to efficiently power your iPhone or other smartphone. Many of those companies, like Anker, Belkin, Mophie, Samsung, and others, are well-known in the marketplace. Other companies are all about competing on price.

Read on for our roundup of outstanding Qi-compatible wireless chargers that will work with everything from your iPhone XR and iPhone XS to Samsung’s line of Galaxy S10 phones and older handsets.

Credit: Anker