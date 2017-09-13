10 Reasons iPhone X Beats the Galaxy Note 8

It’s optimized for augmented reality.

Yeah, Google is working on ARCore for Android phones, but Apple is making much more rapid progress with its own ARKit for developers, and some of the early apps look quite promising. For example, Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade lets you put mechs right on your kitchen table for an all-out battle, while The Machines looks like an impressive immersive strategy game. But it’s not just about virtual games, as Apple also showed off an MLB AR app that overlays player names and stats on a live view of the action.

Although ARKit apps will work on phones with an A9 processor, these experiences will be fully optimized on the iPhone X, as its A11 Bionic chip offers world tracing and environment recognition. Apple’s custom GPU is also made to make AR content look better, and the dual cameras on the iPhone X are tailored for AR via calibration, as well as finely tuned gyroscopes and accelerometers.

Credit: Apple