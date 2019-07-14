7 Things You Should Buy (and Avoid) on Amazon Prime Day
Retailers have been holding "Christmas in July" sales for years, but Amazon Prime Day is a completely different beast. Not only is it celebrated in over 10 countries, but this year Prime Day is bigger than ever, offering everything from Prime Day TV deals to Prime Day Laptop deals and everything in between.
But as with any major holiday, you should expect a mix of both good and bad deals on Prime Day. So we're creating a quick cheat sheet for you, so that you know what you should buy — and avoid — during Amazon's faux holiday.
Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to enjoy the savings.
Amazon devices
From the Echo Dot to the Kindle Paperwhite, Prime Day is an excellent time to purchase Amazon hardware. Although Amazon discounts its devices throughout the year (there's a sale practically every month), Prime Day — along with Black Friday — tends to offer the best dollar-off discounts of the year with prices that are up to $20 cheaper than your typical Amazon sale.
This year, Amazon is even discounting its just-released Fire 7 Tablet, which sports double the storage of its predecessor. That said, don't expect to see deals on every Amazon device. Some gadgets, like the new Echo Show 5 may remain unscathed from Prime Day price cuts.
Digital products/services
Amazon may have started out as an online bookstore, but these days, the online giant sells a multitude of digital products as well. Last year, both the Amazon Music and Video Store offered a wide array of discounts with movies and rentals selling from $4.99 to $0.99 cents. Amazon services also received steep discounts. Take advantage of deals on Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Prime Now orders, Kindle Unlimited Membership , and FreeTime Unlimited.
Cheap accessories and products
Prime Day is Amazon's opportunity to clear its virtual shelves. That means you can expect to see deals on everything from headphones to fabric cases for your Echo Dot. Also keep an eye out for savings on Amazon's own brands. But shop carefully. Just because you see a Cat Butt Tissue Dispenser on sale, doesn't mean you need one.
Nontech items
While we naturally gravitate toward tech deals, it's equally important to remember that Prime Day goes well beyond tech. In fact, top categories from Prime Day 2018 include beauty products, toys, and kitchen appliances. Nothing is off limits.
Credit: Adidas
Consoles and video games
Nothing gets our attention like a good console deal, and you can expect to see plenty of those on Prime Day. Any PS4 or Xbox One S bundle under $199 would be considered a good deal.
We also expect to see sales on pre-orders of popular games as well as deals on both the PS4 Pro and the Nintendo Switch. And if Amazon's discounts don't impress us, we recommend checking out Walmart, which already has a killer Xbox One X deal.
Laptops
Last year we recommended shoppers steer clear of laptop purchases. This year, however, we're doing a complete 180. Retailers and manufacturers have been especially aggressive with laptop sales and even some pricey gaming laptops (those with older GTX GPUs) have seen impressive discounts in the past days.
Black Friday will still offer better laptop deals, but if you can't wait that long, Prime Day will bring excellent deals on both previous-gen laptops (those with Intel's 8th-gen CPU) and current-gen laptops (those with Intel's Whiskey Lake CPU).
Look for budget systems and Chromebooks to start as low as $149 with mainstream 8th-gen systems close to or under the $400 mark. As always, compare prices and remember that if you don't score a deal on Prime Day, back-to-school sales are just beginning, so you have all summer to land that perfect laptop deal.
TVs
When it comes to the best HDTV deals, no holiday matches Black Friday, and that's because every retailer, not just Amazon, offers steep TV discounts during this time. However, since the start of the year, TV deals have been extremely aggressive with some units reaching price lows you'd normally expect from Black Friday. But we expect TV sales to take center stage like never before this Prime Day.
Apple Devices
Late last year, Amazon and Apple announced an alliance of sorts, in which Amazon promised it would sell more Apple devices, including the latest iPhones. Since then, Amazon has become one of our go-to stores for the best Apple deals. From the MacBook Air to the newest AirPod, Amazon has been killing it with the Apple deals and we expect Apple deals will play a big role on Prime Day 2019.
Cameras
Camera deals are not Amazon's forte, and we don't expect to see many noteworthy camera deals on Prime Day. Sure, you'll see discounts on popular brands such as Canon and Nikon, but the absolute best camera deals are usually reserved for the end of the year or when new models hit the market. If you happen to come across a particularly attractive camera deal, we advise comparing Amazon's price to those on competing sites like B&H Photo Video, or tracking that camera's price with a price tracker such as CamelCamelCamel.
Lightning deals
Amazon has Lightning deals every day of the year, and while we generally think they're an excellent way to save money on select products, Prime Day's Lightning deals tend to be frustrating. That's because the best Prime Day Lightning deals last no more than a few minutes.
Amazon is promising more stock this year, but the company made similar promises in previous years, and consumers were still stuck with low inventory. Your best bet is to make a list of which items you'd like to buy and check Amazon — and its competitors — for those items throughout the day. You can also watch deals via the Amazon app to see upcoming discounts.
Google Devices
Amazon and Google have a sordid history and although the online retailer carries some Google products, its stock is limited and its prices are usually matched or undercut by other retailers.
For the best Google device deals, we recommend shoppers turn to Amazon rivals like Walmart, which is currently offering a slew of excellent deals on Google gear, from a $25 Google Home Mini to a $79 Google Nest Hub.
