7 Things You Should Buy (and Avoid) on Amazon Prime Day

Retailers have been holding "Christmas in July" sales for years, but Amazon Prime Day is a completely different beast. Not only is it celebrated in over 10 countries, but this year Prime Day is bigger than ever, offering everything from Prime Day TV deals to Prime Day Laptop deals and everything in between.

But as with any major holiday, you should expect a mix of both good and bad deals on Prime Day. So we're creating a quick cheat sheet for you, so that you know what you should buy — and avoid — during Amazon's faux holiday.

Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to enjoy the savings.

Credit: Amazon