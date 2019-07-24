Best Cheap Xbox One Games Under $20

Killer Instinct

There's never been a better time to get into the C-C-C-Combo Breaking action than now, since the game's first season's character roster is available for $10. It includes a great variety of fighters to get yourself acquainted with, and serves as a fantastic introduction to what Killer Instinct has to offer. If you like season 1's characters such as the Spartan-esque robot Fulgore and sentient icicle Glacius, you'll be in prime shape to start exploring the game's other seasons.

Or, if you're not much into fighting games but want to give this one a try, you can always download the base Killer Instinct game for free and get to try out a different character each week.

Credit: Microsoft