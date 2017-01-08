15 Absolute Weirdest Gadgets of CES 2017
The Weird and the Wild of CES 2017
From connected trashcans to smart hairbrushes, there was no shortage of peculiar gadgets at CES 2017. You tell us if these devices represent progress...or not.
Hypersuit VR Exoskeleton
You’ll believe you can fly — in virtual reality, while in actual reality you’re strapped down like Hannibal Lecter in the HTC Vive-powered Hypersuit.
Kerastase Hair Coach by Withings
Do you spend more time than Rapunzel brushing your hair? Then this is the device for you, which connects to an app to tell you if you’re combing correctly.
Hushme
Did you take your fashion cues from The Dark Knight Returns? The Hushme is a Bane-like contraption that clamps over your mouth, so you can make phone calls in public without others hearing you. But others will definitely see you. And probably run from you.
Griffin Technology Connected Toaster
If you need an app to help you make toast, then you’ve failed at life.
Dome Mouser connected mouse trap
“Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door.” This device, which electrocutes Mickey and then sends you a message that it fried the unfortunate critter, is not that mousetrap.
Oombrella connected umbrella
Is it raining outside? You could look out a window, or look at this umbrella, which changes color with the weather. Check out our video demo right here.
FoldiMate laundry folding machine
FolidMate could be a great tool for when you're behind on the laundry, and it's apparently 2X faster than humans, but we're not quite sure it's worth $700 to $850. Pre-orders are supposed to start this year.
Jagger & Lewis Smart Dog Collar
Does Rover need another dose of ritalin? You’ll be able to tell with the Jagger & Lewis smart dog collar, which can detect your canine’s moods.
Wair air filter scarf
Hidden inside the Wair connected scarf is a series of filters and fans that keep pollutants out. You’ll look like you’re robbing the Kansas City stage, but at least you’ll be breathing clean air.
Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper
No more late night trips to Junior’s bedroom! This $1,160 cradle will rock your kid to sleep while emptying your wallet. Designed by Yves Behar, it will adjust the motion and white noise based on your child’s movement.
Retro-Bit Mega Table
Who needs coffee table books when your entire coffee table is a giant NES controller? The wonderfully named Retro-Bit Mega Table can connect to just about any gaming console. Who cares if it's practical?
Sensorwake Oria and alarm clock
These two devices from Sensoria — an odiferous alarm clock and a nighttime sleep enhancer — help you snooze better and wake easier by releasing scents into the air. Smells fishy to us.
Cerevo Taclim VR shoes
These shoes were made for walkin'... in VR. Using haptic feedback, the Cerevo shoes, which look like the world's ugliest pair of sandals, can make it feel as if you're walking, well, anywhere. And that gives us happy feet.
Hubble Hugo
The Hubble Hugo home security camera can not only track you as you move around the room, but it can also interpret the expressions on your face, so it knows if you're happy or sad. We're not sure how we feel about that.