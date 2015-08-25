Olympus OMD E-M10 Mark II Promises Better Low-Light Photos

Olympus has unveiled the second-generation of its mid-tier mirrorless camera, the OMD E-M10 Mark II. Starting at $649 ($799 with lens), the E-M10 features an updated design, a larger electronic viewfinder and 5-axis image stabilization, which will help budding photographers better shoot in low-light conditions.

Sitting below the OMD E-M5 ($1,100) and the OMD E-M1 ($1,300), the E-M10, which will be available in early September, is aimed at advanced amateur photographers looking for a portable, interchangeable lens camera.

MORE: Best Mirrorless Cameras From Beginner to Pro

Visually, the biggest change from the first to the second-generation E-M10 is the position of the dials on the top of the camera. Olympus moved the mode dial to the right side, and repositioned the other two dials to make them easier to rotate. Additionally, the dials are now taller than before, and each has a different grip, to make them easier to distinguish by feel. Olympus also moved the power switch from the back of the camera to the top left, where it now sits with a third Function button.

Although the E-M10 Mark II has the same 16MP Live MOS sensor and TruePic VII image processor as its predecessor, it now has 5-axis image stabilization (the original only had 3-axis stabilization). This feature is brought down from the E-M5, and enables much sharper images in low-light conditions. However, unlike the E-M5, the E-M10 is not weatherproof.

Other features include 4K time-lapse, which allows the camera to take up to 999 photos (one every 5 seconds), and stitch them together into one time-lapse movie. 4K video recording is not available, however. A CLIPS feature can record one-, two-, four- or eight-second 1080p video clips, and combine them into a single file.

While it may not have enough to convince first-gen E-M10 owners to switch, photographers looking to upgrade to a relatively inexpensive and portable camera with robust manual controls and interchangeable lenses could find the E-M10 Mark II to their liking.