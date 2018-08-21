New iPhone Preorders Tipped for Sept 14

We have a pretty good inkling that Apple will soon unveil new iPhones. But a new report out of Germany suggests we now have the date we can actually pre-order the company's new handsets.

(Image credit: DetroitBORG/YouTube)



Apple will begin taking pre-orders on its new iPhones on Friday, Sept. 14, German site Macerkopf is reporting, citing information it obtained from German carriers. If true, and considering how Apple has paced its announcements and pre-orders in the past, it would suggest that the new iPhones would be unveiled at a special press event on Sept. 11 or Sept. 12.

MacRumors earlier reported on the alleged leak.

Speculation abounds that Apple is planning to unveil three new iPhones this year. One of them will be a direct successor to last year's iPhone X, featuring a 5.8-inch OLED screen and notch design. Apple is also said to be working on a larger, 6.5-inch OLED-equipped iPhone X Plus, as well as an LCD-based iPhone that comes with an LCD panel. The latter would be a budget-friendly option, according to reports.

Apple has kept to an early September launch cadence since 2012. And in most cases, it announces its new iPhones in the second week of September, giving it enough room to get past Labor Day and still have plenty of time to have enough units available to capitalize on the busy holiday shopping season.

As MacRumors points out, Apple typically likes to announce new iPhones on Tuesdays. But considering Sept. 11 is a Tuesday this year, the company might opt to hold the event on Sept. 12. The company balked at a Sept. 11 unveiling in 2012 when it fell on a Tuesday. That year, it unveiled the new smartphones on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Of course, just because a German carrier said pre-orders will begin on Sept. 14, it doesn't make it true. And there's still a chance that the notoriously secretive Apple might have other plans. But if anything is clear, it's that the new iPhones are coming soon.