iPhone X Plus Display Leaked: Here's What It Looks Like

Apple has been rumored to be working on three iPhone models for this year, including one that could include a big-screen version of the iPhone X. And now we have a glimpse at that display.





An image has leaked on the MacX forums of a person holding what appears to be an iPhone X display. While it's hard to tell from the image exactly which model it might be designed for, those in the forum said that it's clearly big for the person's hand and must be the screen for an iPhone X Plus.



According to MacRumors, which earlier reported on the leak, the person who actually posted the image said that the display was taken off a production line in an LG facility in Vietnam. It's from a "trial run of production equipment," the person said.



If it is indeed the real deal — and there's no way to prove that it is — there are some things we can glean from the leak. For one, it appears that the notch isn't going anywhere. However, in keeping with previous rumors, it appears that Apple could indeed slim down the notch's size, making it a little less onerous while you're using the handset.



It's also worth noting that the display in question does appear to be bigger than that of the iPhone X and appears to be a bit wider.



Apple has been rumored for months to be working on three new iPhones this year. One of them will be a small update over last year's iPhone X, featuring a 5.8-inch OLED screen. Apple could also be working on a cheaper option with a 6.1-inch LCD display that will come with an iPhone X-like design. The largest of the bunch — and the one that's apparently been leaked on the MacX forums — will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch OLED screen. It, too, will have an iPhone X-like design.



The iPhones should be unveiled in September.



Of course, it's impossible to know for sure whether the iPhone display is real. However, the poster published other images that point to the possibility of its legitimacy.



For one, there's a number printed on the flex cable connected to the display and it has a similar format as flex cables in previous Apple handsets, according to MacRumors. Additionally, the other images point to a similar component design as the iPhone X. Lastly, the image was allegedly taken at an LG facility in Vietnam, where Apple's upcoming displays are said to be produced.