iPhone Jailbreaking Just Got a Lot Less Appealing

ModMyi editor-in-chief Dennis Bednarz announced recently that he can no longer keep operating the repository his organization offered to those who have jailbroken their iPhones. In a somber note to his supporters, Bednarz, whose letter was earlier reported on by BGR, acknowledged that he had promised to keep open the ModMyi repository, but just can't do it.



“While it’s true that I promised that we will keep the repository alive, the costs of running the repository have been higher than estimated and it kept growing,” he said. “Not all promises can be kept and I won’t try to blur your vision and try to excuse myself. I have failed you and I am terribly sorry for doing so. I tried my best, but it wasn’t enough. We only hope that this won’t result in us losing your trust.”

Jailbreaking was all the rage for years, with people who actually knew how to use tools like Cydia breaking out from the constraints Apple had placed them in to access apps they really wanted. While there have been countless areas to find apps on jailbroken iPhones, three repositories powered many of the programs you could find on Cydia. And for quite some time, those repositories made Cydia a go-to place for those who jailbroke their iPhones.



Earlier this month, one of those repositories, ZodTTD/MacCiti announced that it would need to shutter its operation. Now on fumes, jailbreaking is a shadow of its former self.



But how did this happen?



According to the repository makers, there's waning interest in jailbreaking, causing fewer people to hit Cydia to get new apps. And now that fewer repositories are available, there's less for people to access. Add that to Apple delivering compelling updates to iOS that include some features found in those app repositories, and it appears to be a recipe for trouble for jailbreaking solutions.



Is jailbreaking officially dead? Probably not. But it's certainly close.