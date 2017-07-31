iPhone 8 Retina Display to Get a Big Boost

For people craving information about the iPhone 8, the firmware for Apple's upcoming HomePod speaker remains the gift that keeps on giving.
Earlier, developers looking through the firmware found evidence not only of the iPhone 8's reduced-bezel design but also confirmation of a rumored face recognition feature that will be able to unlock the new phone. Now, one of those same developers may have stumbled upon code that indicates a big bump in resolution for the next iPhone.
Steve Troughton-Smith, the developer who uncovered the face recognition evidence, now seems to have found the iPhone 8's possible screen resolution. As spotted by The Verge, Troughton-Smith tweeted that the HomePod's firmware includes mention of an iPhone with a resolution of 2436 x 1125. That would be a serious improvement over the current iPhone's retina display.
How serious? The current iPhone 7 offers a resolution of 1334 x 750 — a 326 pixels-per-inch resolution on the 4.7-inch screen. The 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus features a sharper resolution at 1920 x 1080 or 401 ppi.
More importantly, a 2436 x 1125 screen would put the iPhone 8 in the ballpark of the Galaxy S8 and its 2960 x 1440 Quad HD+ display. With the iPhone 8 rumored to feature an OLED panel instead of an LCD screen, one of the big advantages Samsung's phones enjoy over Apple's — display quality — could be fading away.
This isn't the first time we've heard about a sharper resolution coming to the iPhone 8's screen. Back in February, a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explained how Apple's next phone would feature a 5.8-inch screen with a function area along the bottom featuring a set of "always-on, static system controls into iOS." (Think virtual home button and some other controls.) That would reduce the working area of the screen to 5.15 inches, which Kuo pegged as having a resolution of 2436 x 1125 — exactly what's showing up in the HomePod firmware if you're scoring along at home.
Whatever the resolution of the iPhone 8 turns out to be, it's clear that the display is going to be a primary area of focus on Apple's next phone. Here's hoping we get a chance to see it sooner rather than later, given all the reports of shipping delays pushing the iPhone's release into the latter three months of 2017.