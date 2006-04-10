HP DV1000T Is Happy In The Office Or The Den

A Core Duo Laptop With New Intel Integrated Graphics Technology

HP's Pavilion DV1000T laptop computer comes with a 1.66 GHz Intel Core Duo CPU and the new Intel 945GM chipset with an integrated 950 GMA graphics processor. This is the first time MobilityGuru has looked at a mobile computer with the 950 Graphics Media Accelerator. How does the 950 GMA compare to earlier GMAs and to dedicated graphics processors?

I'll answer that question later in this review. But first let's give the DV1000T its due.

Editor's Note: We will be publishing a more detailed look at the 945GM chipset and comparing it to the 915GM chipset soon. Stay tuned.

Features

The following table presents the features of the HP Pavilion DV1000T. The table also includes Fujitsu's Lifebook N6410, which I reviewed back in March of this year. The N6410 has a number of features that are similar to those of the DV1000T. However, it sports an ATI Mobility Radeon X1400 graphics processor with 128 MB of dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory, instead of a 950 GMA processor.

I'll discuss some of the key features of the two computers after the table.

Manufacturer Hewlett-Packard Fujitsu Model Pavilion dv1000t Lifebook N6410 URL http://www.hp.com www.fujitsu.com/us Dimensions & Weight Width x Height x Depth 13.15 x 1.52 x 9.24" (with 6 cell battery)

33.4 x 3.86 x 23.47 cm 16.1 x 2.02 x 11.8"

40.9 x 5.13 x 30 cm Unit & Battery 5.47 lb / 2480 g (with 6 cell battery) 10.31 lb / 4670 g Battery 0.69 lb / 314 g .69 lb / 312 g Charger & Power Cord 0.81 lb / 364 g 1.86 lb / 844 g Total (Computer, Charger & Power Cord) 6.28 lb / 2844 g 12.17 lb / 5514 g AC Adapter & Battery Battery I Capacity Li-Ion 6 cells (10.8 V, 4000 mAh, 43.2 Wh) Li-Ion 6 cells (10.8 V, 4000 mAh, 43.2 Wh) Optional Battery Capacity Li-Ion 12 cells ( 10.8 V, 8800 mAh, 95 Wh) NA AC adapter 65 W 150 W Pointing Device(s) Touchpad Touchpad Display and Graphics Controller Display Size 14.0" (35.56 cm) wide screen 17" (43.18 cm) wide screen Display Resolution 1280 x 768 1400 x 900 internal; 1600 x 1200 external Graphics controller Intel 945GM Express, (GMA 950) up to 128 MB shared system memory ATI Mobility Radeon X1400, 128 MB dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory System BIOS HP F.09 (02/16/06) Phoenix v1.04 (01/16/06) CPU Intel Core Duo T2300

(1.66 GHz, 2 MB L2-Cache, FSB 667MHz) Intel Core Duo T2300

(1.66 GHz, 2 MB L2-Cache, FSB 667MHz) Northbridge Intel Calistoga i945 Intel Calistoga i945 Southbridge ICH7-M (82801FBM) ICH7-M (82801FBM) Memory 2 x 512 MB 533 MHz DDR2 2 x 512 MB 667 MHz DDR2 Hard Drive Manufacturer & Model Fujitsu MHV2100BH Hitachi HTS721010G9SA00 Size 100 GB 100 GB Performance (SATA / 5400 rpm / cache 8 MB/ 12 ms) (SATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10 ms) Other Drives Manufacturer & Model TSST TS-L523M MATSHITA DVD-RAM UJ-841S Speed DVD/+-R/+-RW/RAM/+DL 8x, 4x/4x/na/2.4x 8x, 4x, 2.4x, 5x Speed CD/R/RW 24x/10x 24x, 10x Floppy Drive none none Hard drive bay none 2nd Hitachi HTS721010G9SA00 Connectors

B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side PS2 Mouse/Keyboard none / none none / none USB 2.0 1x (L); 2x (R) 1x (R) ; 4 (B) IEEE1394/Firewire 1x (R) 1x (R) Serial COM Port none none Parallel LPT Port none none Microphone yes none IR port yes (F) For remote control - plugs into USB port Bluetooth yes none VGA / DVI out 1x (L) / none 1x (B) / none Video In / Out none / 1x S-Video (R) S-Video & Composite (L) / (B) S-Video AC Power yes (B) Yes (L) PC-Card / PCIe-Card Slots none / 1x (L) 1 / 1 (R) LAN 1x (L) Intel PRO/100 VE 1x (B) Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit Ethernet WLAN Intel PRO/Wireless 3945AGB Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG Wireless WAN none none Audio Connectors 1x Microphone In (F). 2x Headphone Out (F) Mic (R) Headphone (R) Line In (none) / RCA Stereo In (L) Audio Chip Intel 82801 GBM HD controller Realtek ALC262 HD Audio Controller Modem/Model 1x (L) / HDAUDIO Soft Data Fax Modem with SmartCP 1x (B) / Agere Systems AC'97 Card-Reader: 1x (R ) SD, XD, MMC, SM, MS, MSPRO 1x (R ) Memory Stick/SD/xD Card Slot Fingerprint Security Sensor none none Manufacturer's Docking Socket yes (L) yes (USB 2.0) Software OS Windows XP Home (tested with XP Professional) Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005; Windows XP Home or Professional Application Software HP Photosmart Premier v6.0, HP QuickPlay Direct v2.0, QuickPlay for Windows v2.0, Symantec Norton Internet Security 2006, Microsoft Windows Media Player 10, Microsoft Money 2006, Real Rhapsody, Muvee AutoProducer 4.5, Sonic Digital Media Plus 7.0, Adobe Acrobat Reader 6.x, Microsoft Works 8.0, AOL Music; also includes trial versions of MS Office, Norton Internet Security 2006 and other software Depending on OS: Adobe Reader, Norton Internet Security 2006 (90 day license), CyberLink PowerDVD, CyberLink PowerProducer, CyberLink PowerDirector, MakeDVD, Quicken New User Edition 2006, Roxio Digital Media SE, Microsoft Works, Microsoft Office 2003 (60 Day Trial Edition)

Join our discussion on this topic