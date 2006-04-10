HP DV1000T Is Happy In The Office Or The Den

A Core Duo Laptop With New Intel Integrated Graphics Technology
HP's Pavilion DV1000T laptop computer comes with a 1.66 GHz Intel Core Duo CPU and the new Intel 945GM chipset with an integrated 950 GMA graphics processor. This is the first time MobilityGuru has looked at a mobile computer with the 950 Graphics Media Accelerator. How does the 950 GMA compare to earlier GMAs and to dedicated graphics processors?
I'll answer that question later in this review. But first let's give the DV1000T its due.
Editor's Note: We will be publishing a more detailed look at the 945GM chipset and comparing it to the 915GM chipset soon. Stay tuned.
Features
The following table presents the features of the HP Pavilion DV1000T. The table also includes Fujitsu's Lifebook N6410, which I reviewed back in March of this year. The N6410 has a number of features that are similar to those of the DV1000T. However, it sports an ATI Mobility Radeon X1400 graphics processor with 128 MB of dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory, instead of a 950 GMA processor.
I'll discuss some of the key features of the two computers after the table.
|Manufacturer
|Hewlett-Packard
|Fujitsu
|Model
|Pavilion dv1000t
|Lifebook N6410
|URL
|http://www.hp.com
|www.fujitsu.com/us
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width x Height x Depth
|13.15 x 1.52 x 9.24" (with 6 cell battery)
33.4 x 3.86 x 23.47 cm
|16.1 x 2.02 x 11.8"
40.9 x 5.13 x 30 cm
|Unit & Battery
|5.47 lb / 2480 g (with 6 cell battery)
|10.31 lb / 4670 g
|Battery
|0.69 lb / 314 g
|.69 lb / 312 g
|Charger & Power Cord
|0.81 lb / 364 g
|1.86 lb / 844 g
|Total (Computer, Charger & Power Cord)
|6.28 lb / 2844 g
|12.17 lb / 5514 g
|AC Adapter & Battery
|Battery I Capacity
|Li-Ion 6 cells (10.8 V, 4000 mAh, 43.2 Wh)
|Li-Ion 6 cells (10.8 V, 4000 mAh, 43.2 Wh)
|Optional Battery Capacity
|Li-Ion 12 cells ( 10.8 V, 8800 mAh, 95 Wh)
|NA
|AC adapter
|65 W
|150 W
|Pointing Device(s)
|Touchpad
|Touchpad
|Display and Graphics Controller
|Display Size
|14.0" (35.56 cm) wide screen
|17" (43.18 cm) wide screen
|Display Resolution
|1280 x 768
|1400 x 900 internal; 1600 x 1200 external
|Graphics controller
|Intel 945GM Express, (GMA 950) up to 128 MB shared system memory
|ATI Mobility Radeon X1400, 128 MB dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory
|System
|BIOS
|HP F.09 (02/16/06)
|Phoenix v1.04 (01/16/06)
|CPU
|Intel Core Duo T2300
(1.66 GHz, 2 MB L2-Cache, FSB 667MHz)
|Intel Core Duo T2300
(1.66 GHz, 2 MB L2-Cache, FSB 667MHz)
|Northbridge
|Intel Calistoga i945
|Intel Calistoga i945
|Southbridge
|ICH7-M (82801FBM)
|ICH7-M (82801FBM)
|Memory
|2 x 512 MB 533 MHz DDR2
|2 x 512 MB 667 MHz DDR2
|Hard Drive
|Manufacturer & Model
|Fujitsu MHV2100BH
|Hitachi HTS721010G9SA00
|Size
|100 GB
|100 GB
|Performance
|(SATA / 5400 rpm / cache 8 MB/ 12 ms)
|(SATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10 ms)
|Other Drives
|Manufacturer & Model
|TSST TS-L523M
|MATSHITA DVD-RAM UJ-841S
|Speed DVD/+-R/+-RW/RAM/+DL
|8x, 4x/4x/na/2.4x
|8x, 4x, 2.4x, 5x
|Speed CD/R/RW
|24x/10x
|24x, 10x
|Floppy Drive
|none
|none
|Hard drive bay
|none
|2nd Hitachi HTS721010G9SA00
|Connectors
B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side
|PS2 Mouse/Keyboard
|none / none
|none / none
|USB 2.0
|1x (L); 2x (R)
|1x (R) ; 4 (B)
|IEEE1394/Firewire
|1x (R)
|1x (R)
|Serial COM Port
|none
|none
|Parallel LPT Port
|none
|none
|Microphone
|yes
|none
|IR port
|yes (F)
|For remote control - plugs into USB port
|Bluetooth
|yes
|none
|VGA / DVI out
|1x (L) / none
|1x (B) / none
|Video In / Out
|none / 1x S-Video (R)
|S-Video & Composite (L) / (B) S-Video
|AC Power
|yes (B)
|Yes (L)
|PC-Card / PCIe-Card Slots
|none / 1x (L)
|1 / 1 (R)
|LAN
|1x (L) Intel PRO/100 VE
|1x (B) Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit Ethernet
|WLAN
|Intel PRO/Wireless 3945AGB
|Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
|Wireless WAN
|none
|none
|Audio Connectors
|1x Microphone In (F). 2x Headphone Out (F)
|Mic (R) Headphone (R) Line In (none) / RCA Stereo In (L)
|Audio Chip
|Intel 82801 GBM HD controller
|Realtek ALC262 HD Audio Controller
|Modem/Model
|1x (L) / HDAUDIO Soft Data Fax Modem with SmartCP
|1x (B) / Agere Systems AC'97
|Card-Reader:
|1x (R ) SD, XD, MMC, SM, MS, MSPRO
|1x (R ) Memory Stick/SD/xD Card Slot
|Fingerprint Security Sensor
|none
|none
|Manufacturer's Docking Socket
|yes (L)
|yes (USB 2.0)
|Software
|OS
|Windows XP Home (tested with XP Professional)
|Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005; Windows XP Home or Professional
|Application Software
|HP Photosmart Premier v6.0, HP QuickPlay Direct v2.0, QuickPlay for Windows v2.0, Symantec Norton Internet Security 2006, Microsoft Windows Media Player 10, Microsoft Money 2006, Real Rhapsody, Muvee AutoProducer 4.5, Sonic Digital Media Plus 7.0, Adobe Acrobat Reader 6.x, Microsoft Works 8.0, AOL Music; also includes trial versions of MS Office, Norton Internet Security 2006 and other software
|Depending on OS: Adobe Reader, Norton Internet Security 2006 (90 day license), CyberLink PowerDVD, CyberLink PowerProducer, CyberLink PowerDirector, MakeDVD, Quicken New User Edition 2006, Roxio Digital Media SE, Microsoft Works, Microsoft Office 2003 (60 Day Trial Edition)