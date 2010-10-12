Hello Tomorrow Touted Desk Phone of the Future

German designer Ronny Sauer thinks the desk phone will remain relevant—especially if it’s equipped with a dynamic touchscreen interface. That’s the central feature of his Hello Tomorrow phone concept, imagined as a home or office phone packed with contextually-presented information.

The headset itself is a clear transparent pane that detaches. It has its own display separate from the base station’s. Sauer insists that his concept’s emphasis on minimalist shapes and clean lines make Hello Tomorrow suitable for “modern” interior designs.

Whether or not this gadget will ever go retail remains to be seen. As manufacturers come out with touchscreen products left of right however, it’s reasonable to assume that the ideas behind Hello Tomorrow should hit retail in the near future.

