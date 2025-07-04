This is the fastest air styling tool I've ever used — and it's $70 off now before Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the deals aren't waiting! The big sale event from the retail giant begins next week, but they have some amazing deals already that I can't not talk about.

When I saw that my favorite hair dryer and air styling tool, the Dreame Pocket Neo, was on sale, I was shocked.

The styler, which comes with curling and anti-frizz attachments, is one of the more affordable on the market. It completely gives the likes of Dyson and Shark a run for their money.

And for a limited time, you can pick up the Dreame Pocket Neo at Amazon U.S. for $89 down from $159.

Dreame Pocket Neo: was $159 now $89 at Amazon The Dreame Pocket Neo is the perfect travel companion if, like me, you have become swept up in the world of air styling. This foldable hair dryer is the most powerful I have every used despite being compact. It folds away to fit easily inside the travel bag along with its attachments. For bouncy blowout curls and tamed frizz, this is my favorite affordable tool.

Unlike some of its competitors, the Dreame Pocket Neo is an affordable solution to air styling, and with $70 off for a limited time, it has become an absolute steal.

When I tested the dryer, I was skeptical. It is far smaller than the Dyson Airwrap or the Shark FlexStyle, but has such a blast behind it that the first time I used it I had to take a step back. I mean, one of my only complaints when using the Pocket Neo was that it may have been too powerful (I know, right?!).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If like me you've been unsure for a while about whether to splash hundreds of dollars on a higher end air styler, then I would recommend the Dreame Pocket Neo.

You can try out air styling without breaking the bank, and to be honest, it performs just as well as some of the bigger brands.

It made creating a bouncy blow dry look super easy, and it is incredibly lightweight and compact so my arms didn't get tired at all. In fact, the dryer folds away into a small travel bag which also houses the detachable styling tools, making it easy to take with you on any trip.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I travel a lot, and so having such a versatile yet compact tool to throw in my suitcase at a moment's notice has been a real lifesaver for someone like me with untamable hair.

Speaking of, my hair has very defined curls, but the Dreame Pocket was able to smooth them out and control frizz within minutes.