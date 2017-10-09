Samsung's Galaxy S9 Will Be First with This Feature

Samsung is getting first dibs on a new feature for its upcoming Galaxy S9, according to reports.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S9 will be the first smartphone released next year to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, according to a report on Twitter from Eldar Murtazin. The move would follow the same deal Samsung and Qualcomm had earlier this year, when the Galaxy S8 was first to come with the Snapdragon 835.

The report was earlier covered by SamMobile.

Samsung and Qualcomm work together on the development of the new high-end Snapdragon chips, and it's believed that Samsung has inked a deal that ensures it gets first access to the chip in its first flagship of the year. That leaves companies like LG, HTC and others to bundle the older Snapdragon option if they want to get a new high-end smartphone to store shelves at around the same time or before the new Samsung handset.

When Samsung released the Galaxy S8 earlier this year, its smartphone was the first to offer the powerful Snapdragon 835. It also took competitors several weeks before they could have a chance to offer it to customers. The move gave Samsung an early power advantage that helped the company extend its lead over the competition.

If Samsung and Qualcomm have signed the same deal this year, it would spell bad news for LG, which was hobbled earlier this year with a lower-powered smartphone in the LG G6. It could also mean that Samsung will again stake claim to having the most powerful Android smartphone on store shelves.

Aside from the Snapdragon 845, Samsung's next flagship is expected to come with largely the same design as this year's Galaxy S8, complete with a big, curved display. Samsung is also reportedly working on a fingerprint sensor that would be embedded in the smartphone's screen, though it couldn't get that feature to work this year.

Look for many more Galaxy S9 rumors to surface between now and late-February, when the smartphone is expected to be unveiled.