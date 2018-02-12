Galaxy S9 Design Confirmed by Leaked Covers

Samsung's Galaxy S9 design hasn't been confirmed by the tech giant. But a new accessory has shed light on what it has planned.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A retailer in Romania recently published retail images of what it says, are legitimate Galaxy S9 covers to keep the smartphone safe, according to SamMobile, which obtained the images. They also shed some light on the different types of Samsung cases the company might be planning to offer.

On the design side, there aren't any surprises. The cases appear to show a handset that comes with a nearly identical design to last year's Galaxy S8 and S8+, including slimmed-down bezels and no physical home button. On the rear, you'll find a new design that places the fingerprint sensor under the dual rear-facing cameras on the Galaxy S9+. On the Galaxy S9, Samsung is planning a single rear lens that similarly has a fingerprint sensor under the camera.



According to SamMobile, one of the cases is a Clearview Standing Cover. In addition to keeping the Galaxy S9 safe, the Clearview Standing Cover can be propped up so you can see what's on the screen while you're working. The case, which launched alongside the Galaxy S8 last year, can also be used as a clock and alarm clock.

(Image credit: SamMobile via WinFuture.de)

Additionally, the SamMobile leak confirms Samsung is sticking to its LED View Cover case option for the Galaxy S9. The case includes an LED display that, when connected to your Galaxy S9, will show everything from missed calls and messages to what your current battery level.

MORE: Galaxy S9 Leaked Specs: Here's What to Expect

Samsung is also planning a case made from a microfiber called Alcantara that features a near-field communications chip, according to SamMobile. And if you want the simple old Silicone Cover or a "Hyperknit" case for use while playing sports, you'll find those options, too.



According to SamMobile, Samsung will round out its Galaxy S9 case options with the Protective Standing Cover. Think of it like the aforementioned Standing Cover with all of its features, but with far more protection. The case, which is also available for the Galaxy Note 8, can withstand drops, high and low temperature conditions, and keep the handset safe against dust and other particles.



Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at its pre-Mobile World Congress press event on Feb. 25. Look for these cases to be unveiled there, as well.