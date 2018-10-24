Samsung's Android Pie Looks Pretty Damn Good on Galaxy S9

It looks like Android Pie for Galaxy phones, also known as Samsung Experience 10, is progressing quite nicely.

New beta screens captured on the Galaxy S9 reveal the look and feel of the software, which is reportedly close to launch.

The beta, which was compiled last week for this limited distribution, seems rather polished at this point, at least compared to the alpha version sneak peeks leaked by developers.

Based on screenshots revealed by Android Central, Samsung is adopting a gesture navigation system. So you should be able to swipe up to see your recent apps, as well as five often-used apps beneath the cards. What doesn't seem present in this build is a Google search bar in this view, which is available on the Pixel 3.

Note that you'll have the option to use software navigation buttons if you don't feel like using gestures.



Samsung's take on Android Pie also includes a Control Center-like shortcut menu of shortcut buttons in the notification shade, including options like Wi-Fi and the flagshlight. Also, Google's Product Sans typeface is apparently rolling out across the entirety of the operating system.



Overall, Android Pie looks fairly streamlined on the Galaxy S9, but Samsung is including its own spin on the OS. Other highlights include tabs on both the dialer app and messaging app, as well as a floating action button for the latter.



It seems that Samsung is serious about having Android Pie ready for the introduction of the Galaxy S10, rumored for this coming January at CES next year.

According to Android Central, this selective beta testing is the last stage before an imminent public beta release for all Galaxy S9, S9+ and Note 9 users in the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea.