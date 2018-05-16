Galaxy Note 9 Launching in July with Massive Display (Report)

Samsung's next big smartphone launch might happen sooner than expected.

The Korean tech giant's Samsung Display unit has begun manufacturing a 6.4-inch display that will find its way to the Galaxy Note 9, according to a Korea Herald report. Production on the handset's display reportedly started in April, or about two months sooner than it started with last year's Galaxy Note 8, according to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the Korea Herald claims.

The findings, if true, suggest that Samsung is indeed pushing up its Galaxy Note 9 launch date, as had been rumored previously. The Korea Herald sources are now saying that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 9 as early as July, though it could wait until August to release the handset. Either way, it's clear the Galaxy Note 9 will hit store shelves sooner rather than later.

Exactly why Samsung has pushed up the release isn't readily apparent. However, the Korea Herald sources say it could be due to sluggish sales for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Samsung launched earlier this year. To make up for that, Samsung wants to get another flagship to store shelves and bolster its financial performance.



The move could also give Samsung a little breathing room, according to the report. Instead of waiting until Mobile World Congress in February like it did with the Galaxy S9, Samsung apparently wants to launch its Galaxy S10 in January at CES — a month earlier than its predecessor. The move would give Samsung the opportunity to unveil a foldable smartphone, perhaps known as the Galaxy X, at Mobile World Congress a month later, the Korea Herald's sources say.

Samsung, of course, has remained tight-lipped about its plans. However, the company has confirmed that it's working on all three of those handsets — a Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy X.