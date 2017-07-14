Galaxy Note 8 Just Revealed Early by Samsung?

Samsung has largely done a good job of not revealing its plans for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. That is, until now.

The Korean tech giant on Thursday (July 13) posted a tweet to its Exynos account's Twitter timeline discussing the appeal of its Exynos 8895 processor. While that was innocuous enough, it was accompanied by a picture promoting the chip. Inside that picture was a smartphone that we haven't ever seen before.

Now, to be clear, it's impossible to know whether the handset in the picture is the actual Galaxy Note 8. And it's also worth noting that Samsung didn't remove the image. What's more, some Twitter users point out that the smartphone doesn't have any buttons on the side, which means it might just be a generic shell Samsung uses for no apparent reason.

However, soon after the image was published, people across the Web wondered whether Samsung "accidentally" revealed its Galaxy Note 8. After all, the smartphone in question isn't the Galaxy S8, and all signs are pointing to the company offering a Galaxy S8-like design in its Galaxy Note 8.

The smartphone in the picture has all the hallmarks of the rumored Galaxy Note 8, including the curved edges and big display that eliminates the need for a physical home button. It also has a small strip at the top, where the earpiece and front-facing camera are located. It's worth noting that Samsung is expected to offer the Exynos 8895 chip in some Galaxy Note 8 versions.

The leak is just the latest in a string of reports surrounding the Galaxy Note 8.

According to the latest reports, Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at a press event in New York City on Aug. 23. When it does, the smartphone for the U.S. could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It might also support the S Pen stylus and come with a 6.3-inch curved display. Perhaps most importantly, the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung smartphone to ship with dual rear-facing cameras.

But for all of that, the Galaxy Note 8 could come at a price: some reports have pegged its cost at more than $1,000.

Look for much more on the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming weeks.