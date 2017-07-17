Samsung Has Confirmed When We'll See Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's mobile chief might have confirmed his company's plans to unveil the new Galaxy Note 8.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

Speaking to local media outlets in Taiwan, Samsung mobile division chief DJ Koh confirmed that his company will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at the end of August, according to SamMobile, which earlier discovered the reports. Koh also confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 will initially hit store shelves in early September and then find its way to other markets in October.

While Koh didn't say which markets might get the Galaxy Note 8 in the first wave, Samsung has historically focused its early efforts in South Korea and the U.S. So, there's a good chance that those countries will be getting the Galaxy Note 8 in early September.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 has been the subject of countless rumors over the last several months. And while most of those rumors agree that the device will come with a big, curved screen and high-end specs, there has been some debate on exactly when it'll launch around the world.

Over the last several weeks, conflicting reports have surfaced over exactly when the Galaxy Note 8 might be unveiled and released. Some reports have said that Samsung would announce and release the handset in August, while others have said that the company would announce the device in August and release it in September.

While Koh didn't provide exact dates, it appears the latter is in the works. And although Koh didn't say exactly when the handset might be announced or launch, recent reports have said that Samsung is planning a press event in New York City on August 23.

When the Galaxy Note 8 is announced, look for it to come with a 6.3-inch display and support for the S Pen stylus. It's also expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and will be the first handset from Samsung to offer a dual-lens rear-facing camera. It apparently won't have a physical home button, similar to the Galaxy S8.

Pricing on the Galaxy Note 8 is still up in the air, but most reports suggest it will be quite expensive and at least one model could exceed $1,000.