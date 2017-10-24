5 Reasons to Play Destiny 2 on PC Over Console

Destiny 2 has finally arrived on PC, and on a technical level, it's far and away the best version of Bungie's epic multiplayer space shooter.

Folks with powerful-enough gaming PCs will reap a ton of benefits that you won't find on PS4 or Xbox One, including uncapped framerates, mouse and keyboard support, and a wealth of display options. If you still haven't decided on which platform to start your alien-slaying adventure, here are five reasons why the PC is the best place to play Destiny 2.

4K support

While Destiny 2 technically runs in 4K on Sony's PS4 Pro, the only place you'll get a true, uncompromised 4K experience is on PC. The game already looks great on PS4 and Xbox One, but if you have a beefy enough graphics card (such as the Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti), you'll enjoy a level of detail and clarity you simply won't see on consoles. You'll also get to fine-tune every little graphical detail from shadows to motion blur, giving you plenty of freedom to prioritize richness or performance.

Uncapped framerates

Better resolution is nice, but Destiny 2's true killer feature on PC is uncapped framerates. While the console versions are locked to 30 frames per second, the PC version's framerate is limited only by the power of your PC, meaning you can shoot up the game's squishy aliens at a silky 60 fps — or more. I've played both versions of the game, and making the jump from 30 to 60 fps in Destiny 2 is a borderline religious experience — everything just feels so much more responsive.

Mouse and keyboard support

Image: Razer

Speaking of more responsive, the PC is the only platform on which you'll get to enjoy Destiny 2 with a good ol' mouse and keyboard. PC shooter purists will feel right at home with their weapons of choice, and having mouse control should make landing those crucial headshots even easier. Coming over from a console? Don't worry, Destiny 2 supports any controller that works on a PC.

Better display options

On top of looking better, the PC version of Destiny 2 offers more options for getting immersed in Bungie's gorgeous sci-fi worlds. The game supports a 21:9 aspect ratio, meaning you can get fully sucked in on ultrawide monitors such as the Acer Predator X34 and the Samsung CHG90. Alternatively, you can also play the game across three distinct displays to get fully engrossed.

As with most major PC games, Destiny 2 supports text chat, which lets you communicate with your fireteam even if you don't have a gaming headset handy. This is an especially useful tool for when you're hanging out in the game's social spaces and looking for new friends with whom to take on missions.

Image Credit: Activision