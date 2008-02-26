Dell XPS 630 Review: Affordable PC Gaming?

Budget Gaming for Retail Buyers?
Styled somewhat like its earlier high-end XPS 720 H2C of last year, the newer, thriftier model keeps the sharp-looking aluminum panels but loses the “double-decker newspaper delivery box” look by getting rid of the grove down the case’s side. The cleaner exterior houses leaner components as well, which help to reduce price and save huge amounts of energy compared to the company’s former “premium” part.
We received the XPS 630 in a $1269 basic configuration, along with some upgrade parts to test advance configurations. Let’s take a look at what our $1269 starting price got us.
http://www.gateway.com/systems/product/529668019.php
Intel® Core? 2 Quad Processor Q6600 (2.40GHz, 1066MHz FSB, 8MB cache)1
Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium (32-bit)
3072MB 667MHz Dual-Channel DDR2 SDRAM (2-1024MB modules & 2-512MB modules)
500GB 7200rpm Serial ATA II/300 hard drive w/ 16MB cache2
18X DVD+/-R/RW SuperMulti Drive featuring Labelflash?3
Stunning Jet-Black Finish with Copper Metallic Accents
NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GT w/ 512MB, Dual DVI-I Dual link TV Out (Factory Overclocked) w/ VGA adapter
High-Performance 15-in-1 Digital Media Card Reader
Note it has 3 gig ram and Factory Overclocked 8800GT and its $979...
Sounds like a nice alternative, actually I would prefer the stronger cheaper system from Gateway... Oh and for $1350 you can get this in a Laptop model P6831FX it is quite powerful as well...
Obviously you're not comparing apples to apples. So you can copy and paste specs and see that 2 is greater than 1. Gateway 400watt PS as to 750watt from dell. Dell has 650i SLI chipset as to the Intel G33 Viiv. Gateway has to up the anty in other areas so numb minded people like you will be like oooooooo 1 more gig of ram, overclocked gimmicks. You will have stability issues with Gateway if you add anymore hardware. You know what...forget it. You get what you pay for. GG go back to your MMO