Dell XPS 630 Review: Affordable PC Gaming?

Budget Gaming for Retail Buyers?

Styled somewhat like its earlier high-end XPS 720 H2C of last year, the newer, thriftier model keeps the sharp-looking aluminum panels but loses the “double-decker newspaper delivery box” look by getting rid of the grove down the case’s side. The cleaner exterior houses leaner components as well, which help to reduce price and save huge amounts of energy compared to the company’s former “premium” part.

We received the XPS 630 in a $1269 basic configuration, along with some upgrade parts to test advance configurations. Let’s take a look at what our $1269 starting price got us.