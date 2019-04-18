Samsung Responds to Galaxy Fold Fails as Shares Fall

Samsung is in a world of trouble after reports surfaced saying the company's foldable Galaxy Fold might have a screen problem. And the company says it has no current plans to delay the launch.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a statement to Ton's Guide (Apr. 17), a Samsung spokesperson said that the company has heard from reviewers about the Galaxy Fold's screen breaking or malfunctioning and will inspect the matter to see what can be done.

"A limited number of Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review," the spokesperson said. "We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."

The spokesperson went on to say that the Galaxy Fold's main screen, which unfolds to 7.3 inches, comes with a protective film that protects it against scratches. Some reviewers have removed that protective film, causing problems. Samsung said that the film shouldn't be removed and plans to inform users of that when it releases the handset on April 26.

Samsung didn't specifically say what's happening with the screen, but early reviewers have said that the display appears to have issues that cause it to flicker on and off. In some cases, the displays are inoperable.

While the issues have only been reported by reviewers, shareholders are concerned that it could be a broader problem that could affect the Galaxy Fold when it hits store shelves later this month. Those shareholders have started a broad sell-off of Samsung shares, which are down 3 percent on Thursday (Apr. 18), according to CNBC.

For now, it's unclear what the problem is and how it can be addressed. And while Samsung plans to evaluate the units in person, the company stopped short of saying that it will actually delay the Galaxy Fold's launch. In a separate statement to The Wall Street Journal, Samsung said it's moving ahead with the Galaxy Fold launch on Apr. 26.

However, the reports aren't encouraging. And folks paying nearly $2,000 for a smartphone will want a device that works. For now, it's unclear whether it will.