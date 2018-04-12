Ring Video Doorbell Now at Lowest Price of the Year

Amazon is celebrating its deal to buy Ring with a permanent price cut on one of our favorite home security devices — the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell.

As of today (April 12), you can buy the video doorbell for $99.99 at Amazon. That's $50 off its traditional price and the best price we've seen for this device all year. The price cut also makes it the cheapest video doorbell in the company's line up by a full $100, since the step-up Video Doorbell 2, which adds 1080p support, costs $199.

The Ring is ingeniously simple. It lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your front door via an app you can launch from your smartphone, tablet, Mac, or PC. As long as you have Internet connectivity, you can answer your front door from anywhere.

The 720p HD video doorbell sends you alerts when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. It features two-way audio and can connect to existing wired doorbells.

Ring offers two cloud storage plans that start as low as $3 per month. Alternatively, you can use it on the video doorbell without a plan, though you won't be able to record video.