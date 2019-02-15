Best Presidents' Day Sales in 2019

Presidents Day weekend is here and retailers have unveiled some of the year's best deals to date.
From Bluetooth speakers to gaming laptops, here are the best Presidents' Day deals you can take advantage of now.
What should you buy?
Like all major holidays, tech plays a big role on Presidents' Day. However, we've found that TVs and major appliances — like refrigerators and washers/dryers — tend to see the biggest price cuts. TV sales are usually fueled by the Super Bowl, but even though the game is over, retailer prices have remained low. Laptops are also highly discounted on Presidents' Day. Look for sitewide sales from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Vizio Presidents' Day Deals
- Vizio 55-inch P-Series 4K Smart TV for $698 ($100 off)
- Vizio 55-inch M55 4K XLED Display for $548 ($150 off)
- Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV for $1,598 ($500 off)
- Vizio SmartCast 36-inch 5.1-Channel Soundbar System for $198 ($30 off)
Walmart Presidents' Day Sale
- Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch for $99.99 ($100 off) [NEW]
- Lenovo Smart Display 10-inch for $149.99 ($100 off) [NEW]
- Nintendo Switch w/ $35 eShop Credit for $299 ($35 off) [NEW]
- Microsoft Xbox One X w/ NBA 2K19 for $389.95 ($110 off)
- MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060 for $799.99 ($200 off)
- Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $29.99 ($50 off)
- Sony PlayStation Console for $39.99 ($60 off)
- Vizio 55-inch P-Series 4K Smart TV for $379 ($100 off)
Bose Presidents' Day Sale
Technically, Bose's sale is for Valentine's Day. However, it's too good not to include in our roundup. The prices are valid through Feb. 16.
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $79 ($21 off) also at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $159 ($41 off) also at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker for $239 ($61 off) also at Amazon
Amazon Presidents' Day Sale
- Arlo Pro 2-Camera System for $254.99 ($165 off)
- Amazon 2nd Gen Echo for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon New Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo Spot for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon 2nd Gen Echo Plus for $119.99 ($44 off)
- Amazon 2nd Gen Echo Show for $179.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K 2018 Smart TV for $797.99 ($302 off)
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K 2018 Smart TV for $1,097.99 ($402 off)
Dell Presidents' Day Sale
Dell kicked off its Presidents Day sale a full week ahead of schedule. The PC manufacturer unveiled its first wave of deals on Monday with budget laptops starting as low as $129 and gaming monitors at just $349. Deals will be available through Feb. 20 with new sales launching at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm ET each day.
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $129.99 ($70 off) [NEW]
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $89.99 ($90 off)
- Dell 22-inch 1080p Monitor (SE2219H) for $99.99 ($70 off)
- XPS 13 (9380) w/ 256GB SSD for $1,199.99 ($270 off)
- shop the entire Dell sale
Check back as we add more deals to our roundup of Presidents' Day sales.